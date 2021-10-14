Stefanos Tsitsipas jostled by Alex de Minaur but qualified for the quarterfinals of Indian Wells

This time, it was the Australian who was at fault – especially on the backhand – allowing the Greek to return to the score. The rest was easier and Tsitsipas definitely gained the upper hand against a breathless De Minaur at the end of the game. As every time or almost this season, he will be at the rendezvous of the Masters 1000 quarterfinals (only in Madrid where he stopped before the quarterfinals). He will find Nikoloz Basilashvili, killer of Karen Khachanov.