Stefanos Tsitsipas jostled by Alex de Minaur but qualified for the quarterfinals of Indian Wells

Once again, Stefanos Tsitsipas was pushed around in Cincinnati. But once again, the Greek was strong enough and had enough energy to turn around a bad situation at Indian Wells. Facing Fabio Fognini, the world n ° 3 found himself having to fight after the loss of the first set.
The scenario was similar on Wednesday in the round of 16 against Alex de Minaur. Tstisipas, who has been dragging a cold for two days and spent nearly five hours on the courts in two matches, nevertheless managed to reach the quarter-finals (6-7 [3], 7-6 [3], 6-2).
Tsitsipas, used to quarterfinals in Masters 1000
Author of a worrying decisive game and marked by unforced errors at the end of the first set, Tsitsipas continued to struggle against an Australian who is gradually regaining his form. He took his serve twice in this second act, but each time he lost his serve and ended up playing a second tiebreak.
This time, it was the Australian who was at fault – especially on the backhand – allowing the Greek to return to the score. The rest was easier and Tsitsipas definitely gained the upper hand against a breathless De Minaur at the end of the game. As every time or almost this season, he will be at the rendezvous of the Masters 1000 quarterfinals (only in Madrid where he stopped before the quarterfinals). He will find Nikoloz Basilashvili, killer of Karen Khachanov.