Still unable to train, Zion Williamson will miss the start of the season | NBA

Update 9:22 pm: David Griffin has just explained that Zion Williamson would be reassessed by the club’s medical staff in two weeks and that no “return timing” was set. What is certain is that the strong winger will therefore miss the first meetings of the season. It remains to be seen how many …

At the end of September, David Griffin surprised everyone by explaining that Zion Williamson had broken his foot during the summer, and that he had been operated on. An injury no one had heard of, even though the Pelicans vice-president of basketball operations assured the strong winger would be back for the regular season.

The problem is, New Orleans’ first game is next Wednesday, October 20, against the Sixers, and Willie Green said his player still hasn’t started running or training again …

“He’ll be taking exams in a day or two.” We will know more after that ”, explained the coach. “He’s still doing his cardio work. He improves his physical condition. He can do a little bit of fieldwork. Hopefully we can progress quickly after that. “

It remains to be seen how quickly. In any case, it seems illusory to hope for her in outfit for the recovery, in six days.



