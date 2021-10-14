Such a great sun (spoilers): Janet sets the record straight with Claudine over Becker

On October 14 in Un si grand soleil, Janet decides to talk to Claudine about Clément and Eliott is faced with a dilemma whether or not to protect Gaspard …

In the Thursday, October 14 episode ofSuch a great sun, Sabine (Gaëla Le Devehat) thinks that her mother adds more when she says she appreciates Janet (Tonya Kinzinger). She’s convinced she’s got something on her mind. Janet also confides to Becker (Yvon Back) that she has the impression that he and Claudine (Catherine Wilkening) have not settled their story. For Clément, there is nothing strange about the relationship with her ex. He finds Enzo (Téïlo Azaïs) who asks him questions about Claudine, if it doesn’t make him weird to see her again … Becker kicks in touch. For her part, Janet remembers the evening of the day before when she saw Claudine very close to Clément. She is upset. Clément is going to ride a bike with Alain (Frédéric van den Driessche) who also found that Claudine behaved ambiguously towards him. He advises her to reassure Janet.

Claudine moved to the office of Johanna (Aurore Delplace) and Florent (Fabrice Deville). This then continues its investigations to exonerate Tristan (Alain Bouzigues). Later, she receives a visit from Janet. The latter asks him not to come and disturb his future marriage. Claudine pretends not to understand and assures her that everything is very clear between her and Clément. Janet is delighted and demands that it stay that way.

Eliott Faced with a Dilemma in So Big Sun

In his job in undercover, Eliott (Stéphane Monpetit) manages to gain the trust of his boss. It offers him promotion and new opportunities. He accepts. For his part, Elise (Malya Roman) finds out that Eliott knows Gaspard (François Le Guen). She summons him to the police station with Alicia (Muriel Combeau) who learns what her son has done. On the spot, the latter invents that Eliott has devised everything to take revenge on her and Sam (Montaine Frégeai), using Gaspard. Caught off guard, the teenager confirms his mother’s theory to Elise. A confrontation will be organized with Eliott. Gaspard criticizes Alicia for having knocked Eliott down when he always supported him when she was in prison. Still bitter, Alicia orders her son to stick to this false version of events. She calls Eliott and she is furious. She asks him to wear the hat instead of Gaspard. To be continued in Such a great sun …

