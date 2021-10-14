Suspicion of doping: Pogacar’s explanations

While many observers and even some runners are surprised at the performance achieved over the past several months, Tadej Pogacar sees it as the consequence of technological progress.

Three stage victories and more than four minutes ahead of his runner-up at the finish: Tadej Pogacar was untouchable during the Tour de France. His repeated demonstrations of force on the roads of the Grande Boucle did not fail to challenge. So much so that his overwhelming victory was escorted by doubts and suspicions of all kinds. The Slovenian is certainly not the only one to raise questions.

Read also: Pogacar, the shadow of a (big) doubt

As evidenced by the tweet published by Romain Bardet after Primoz Roglic’s spectacular victory in the Tour d’Emilie. ” Was it Moto GP this year?“, He indeed wondered. And some were also just as stunned by Julian Alaphilippe’s recital at the world championships. The spectacle offered by the runners in recent months with increasingly fast races questions. But Tadej Pogacar has the answer.





I don’t think I train any differently from others

“We’re going faster today than ten years ago, that’s undeniable. The training methods have evolved, the equipment too, the jerseys, the shorts, the helmets, even the glasses and the shoes…, he explained in the columns of L’Equipe. The bikes are lighter, more aerodynamic, they still remain manoeuvrable, even at over 70km / h, and it is clear that it is the young people who benefit the most from these technological improvements. Some will say: yes, but ten years ago, we already had very good volleys, but today they are just better. Today, we have disc brakes, electronic speed controls… This was not the case until a short time ago. It is easier to go fast with current bikes, it is quite simply a fact. “

The leader of the Tean UAE Emirates, on the other hand, has a harder time explaining his domination. ” I do not know. I don’t have fun watching what my opponents are doing. I have total confidence in my coach, I tell him when what he offers me does not suit me, sometimes it’s too much, sometimes it’s not enough, and so far it’s working very well, he said of his training. I don’t think I train differently from others, I work like many around Monaco, on beautiful roads, where I am not bothered by traffic. Each season, I do a little more volume. Last year, I drove 27,000 kilometers despite the Covid. In 2021, I will not finish far from 30,000. “

Read also:Pogacar, the shock confession of MerckxPogacar, performances from another time …Pogacar could innovate in 2022