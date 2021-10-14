Switch OLED starts up better than Switch Lite in UK – news

Failing to disclose figures, confidentiality requires, the site relies on Chart-Track data to advance that “last week was the 14th most important week for Switch console sales in the UK“, and this since the launch of the machine in 2017. The 13 upper positions correspond moreover to the periods of end-of-year purchases, which includes Christmas and Black Friday, or during the launch week of the Switch itself. even, in fourth position on this list. Enough to exceed “comfortably“the Switch Lite launch week in 2019, relegated to 57th position on this mysterious pyramid.

Which is anything but a coincidence, insofar as the Lite model currently represents around 20% of the installed base of Switch across the Channel. Launch requires, not far from 70% of Switch sales were trusted last week by the OLED model, which already accounts for 7% of the park installed in the Perfide Albion. For the record, 1.5 million hybrid machines had passed last year in the UK, and nearly a million in 2019.

Building on this aspiration, the joint launch of Metroid Dread allows Samus ‘latest adventures to shine on the leaderboards, as the latest installment of Samus’ Adventures is already the sixth-highest grossing success in franchise history. business, not including digital sales. On the other hand, and as the British site points out, the series has always shone more by its media aura than by its commercial potential, the illustrious Metroid Prime remaining still and always the biggest success of the franchise in volume, while Metroid Prime 3: Corruption dominates the rankings in terms of turnover.