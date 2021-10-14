temperature sensors, posture monitoring, hearing aid

iPhone 12 € 809 The iPhone 12 is available in 2020 in 4 models: mini, 12, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max! Do not hesitate to see and review our videos on the subject: the iPhone is only updated once a year, around October / November.

Apple Watch SE € 299 The Apple Watch SE takes over all the functions of the 5 series without the permanently lit screen and the ECG, but the large screen, drop detection, 4G. It integrates the Family Setup to finely adjust the options available for children. Definitely the deal of the year, considering its price

iPhone 13 € 809 The iPhone 13 was presented in September 2021, with some interesting new features: new photo / video sensors, A15 chip, reduced notch, battery in clear progress … Do not hesitate to review our videos and follow our tips for the best deals!

iPhone 13 Pro € 1159 The iPhone 13 Pro was presented in September 2021 with many new features: new sensors, ProMotion 120Hz, x3 zoom, reduced notch, battery in progress, brighter screen … Do not hesitate to go see our tests and follow our tips for the best offers!

iPhone 12 Pro € 1159 The iPhone 12 is available in 2020 in 4 models: mini, 12, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max! Do not hesitate to see and review our videos on the subject: the iPhone is only updated once a year, around October / November.

iPhone SE € 489 € 489 for this revisited iPhone 8 with A13 chip, WiFi 6 and better photo capabilities (portrait mode etc.). This is the hot tip for 2020, even if fans of large screens, Face ID and good battery life will prefer the XR! Please note, a new model is planned for 2022.

iPhone XR € 709 The iPhone XR is an “entry-level” version of the iPhone Xs, maintained in the catalog by Apple in 2019/2020, with a slightly larger screen (6.1 “) but LCD (not OLED), with a simple photo sensor and without 3D Touch. This model is interesting for those who do not want to spend too much but take advantage of the latest innovations while having a durable device over time. Its successor (the iPhone 11) offers a wide angle and a faster chip, but is a little more expensive.

iPad € 389 The iPad 9 (2021) is a new 10.2 “model, still designed for education and supporting Apple Pencil (v1). It offers a faster A13 chip with 64GB or 256GB of storage, a Lightning port and a 20W charger. A good tablet for a reasonable price (389 €), but beware, the stylus is not provided! Apart from its processor, it does not add much more than the iPad 7 or 8, think twice, refurbished products should be arriving in the store within a few months as well.

iPad mini € 459 The iPad mini 6 was updated in September 2021 with a brand new design, an A15 processor and Touch ID on the side! Its price remains high, especially for the entry level, but this model will not be updated before 2022 or 2023! Do not hesitate to consult our test … and to wait for its arrival in reconditioned (Refurb) for better prices!

iPad Air € 669 After making its big comeback in 2019, the iPad Air is back with a 4th variation. We can discover an A14 Bionic processor, engraved in 5nm – a world first. The 10.9 “screen offers a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels at 264 pixels per inch (ppi). If at the very bottom, we are finally entitled to a USB-C connector, with a load at 20W, while top is TouchID on the start button.

iPad Pro € 899 The iPad Pro were updated in April / May 2021: no style revolution, but the arrival of an M1 chip (the same as in the Macs) and a better front sensor as well as Thunderbolt, which offers the tablet looks like a powerful laptop.

Apple watch 3 € 299 The Apple Watch Series 3 remains in the catalog (but maybe not for a long time?) And is a good alternative to the Series 5, even if its screen is a little smaller and it does not offer some new features, such as the ECG, the screen on permanently or the fall detection, specific to the new version. Weigh the pros and cons carefully, knowing that these smartwatches evolve a lot from year to year and are quickly obsolete (the first Apple Watch does not support watchOS 5/6 for example, although it is dated. than 2015)

Apple watch 7 € 429 The Apple Watch Series 7 takes over all the functions of the previous series such as the ECG, the large screen, the detection of falls, the 4G, or the always-on Retina screen. This 2021 version offers a revised design, with a larger screen, better battery life and a brighter display. It will be available in the fall of 2021.