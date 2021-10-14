Ten years after its launch, Free continues to develop its Freebox Revolution

Released in 2011, the Freebox Revolution has just undergone a great update. Responding to the sweet name of 1.3.28, it was even the subject of a press release. Since the start of the week, the Player has benefited from Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant.

It is now possible to control the television with your voice, as long as it is paired with a device with built-in Alexa. It can be a voice speaker, a smartphone or a smart TV. For the occasion, a promotion is granted on the purchase of the Echo Dot 4 sold for 29.99 instead of 59.9 euros to Free subscribers.

This is not the only novelty. Global search is finally available, making it possible to find Replay, TV and on-demand content by pressing the blue button on the remote control. You just have to restart the box to benefit from it.

An emblematic box

The boxes generally have a lifespan of ten years. They do not necessarily spend all this time in the hands of the same user, but are repackaged and put back on the market during this cycle by all the operators. It is therefore not surprising that the Freebox Revolution is updated.

But it is rare that operators go so far as to upgrade their box by offering new features. It must be said that the Freebox Revolution was a great commercial success when it was released. It contained technological innovations that allowed it not to find itself out of date for a long time compared to the rest of the market. And today it still retains users who are attached to it and who are not necessarily ready to change.

Source: Free, the developers of Free