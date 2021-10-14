TEST Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles: Tanjiro misses his train

CyberConnect2, a Japanese studio known for some video game works that have marked minds like the Naruto, looked at a franchise that charms the whole world, Kimetsu no Yaiba. The firm therefore offers a production mixing adventure and action: Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles. A certain excitement floats in the air since the various promotional videos have been able to titillate aficionados of Tanjiro and his friends. We have therefore immersed ourselves in this adaptation, it is time to give you our impressions.

The cel-shading is fascinating.

Let’s talk little, talk well, and start with what is immediately obvious: the graphics. There is plenty to eat and drink here. On the one hand, we have jaw-dropping jaw-dropping renderings, on the other hand, we end up with some sort of image and no soul. To be a little more precise, the character modeling is excellent, the cel-shading is fascinating, we have the impression of seeing a anime it is so clear and colorful. Only here, some animations lack flexibility in-game, but are exceptional during cutscenes. The offensives are sublimated by striking light effects. Pleasant for once.

Regarding the sets, we are disappointed with what we see. The environments are 3D, simplistic, with flat, lifeless textures that really leave something to be desired. Point that annoyed us slightly, elements that poppent in the environments, camera shakes during our escapades and display bugs … No doubt these imperfections will be corrected via patches. During a clash, the ground explodes under a heavy attack, but “regenerates” after a few seconds. Why not leave some cracks? Rocks burst all over the place? Our current machines yet manage to manage this kind of small details, the PS3 / Xbox 360 era has been over for a while yet …

Which catches up a bit, apart from the enticing staging during an ultimate skill, it is the play of shadows and light, and the atmosphere that emerges in the vicinity ; like the district ofAsakusa crowded with people (even if we visualize NPCs that have been copied and pasted in abundance, spoiling the immersion a bit). The soundtrack follows the rhythm of our fights and pulses our gameplay, while the sound effects gently titillate our esgourdes; note that we find some sound effects taken from Naruto storm. When it comes to dubbing, stay away from English. The intonations are catastrophic and do not match the expressions of the characters. For once, we invite you to switch everything to Japanese, the language of Mishima is much more pleasant and adapted.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles is divided into two parts: small walks and battles. We are therefore dragging our feet in places typical of the license. The problem is that CyberConnect2 offers mock exploration phases where the player ultimately advances through a boring and exhausting hallway, or through small and confined areas.

It’s slow, annoying, boring …

On the road, we meet demons that we have to beat to continue our odyssey. We collect some bonuses in the process and … that’s it. We have the ability to initiate a gray vision to display the scent of a creature and sneak into small places. It’s slow, annoying, boring, moreover, we can’t sprint to go faster and go straight to the point.

And the fight in all of this? The handling is accessible and the controls are similar for each character. Hit, increase its gauge to trigger a super attack, dodge, catch … We perform the same manipulations over and over to exterminate the demons. It lacks variety, technique, … madness. When it comes to big creatures (bosses), we have to reach a limit that allows us to decimate them once and for all via QTY ; hey, hey, doesn’t that remind you of something? Overall, the title overlays the Naruto storm, but with a gameplay less provided.





Also, there are times when we have to deal with multiple enemies, all accompanied by an additional fighter that we can call in at any time. It explodes everywhere, it is hard to follow what is happening on the screen during these phases. It’s messy, the camera panics from time to time, so we tap a button blindly, without thinking too much. In other words, it’s quite frustrating.

We are not going to go back over the story of Demon Slayer, we leave you the pleasure of discovering it. But if you already know this work, we just tell you that the game is based on the first season of theanime and ends with the movie The Infinity Train. The problem with this adaptation is that we are dealing with a big salad with a truncated narrative, lacking in key moments and in coherence. The newcomer, who discovers this universe, will not understand everything (only the fan falls back on his feet) and it’s a shame. In short, to reach the end of the fashion tunnel Story, count 8 good hours.

Once the story mode is over, yes, boredom will be waiting for you.

And after ? There is a mode Versus where it is possible to punch other players, online or locally. There too, there is something to be irritated with since the characters must imperatively be unlocked during our escapades; therefore impossible to have fun with a friend from the start. But that’s not all, the roster is weak, too weak, we quickly go around the game. the studio promises playable demons later, but we wish we could have enjoyed these characters at launch.

What is left? Nothing … Interesting rewards to unlock, archives to view and that’s it. We wouldn’t have been against classic fashions, like Survival or Against the watch. How about challenges? Crazy mini-games? Once the mode Story finished, yes, boredom will lie in wait for you.

It’s a great disappointment that we have there … We expected better, so much better, especially coming from CyberConnect2. Content is super limited, the graphics are decent, but nothing exciting, and the grip lacks a “je ne sais quoi” to hook.

Quick, Quick, Quick, Season 2 of Demon slayer happens, we need a game to go along with it all, so here is Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles. Despite some really spectacular scenes, the title struggles to score. The reason ? It lacks an epic, poignant and above all entertaining side. Fans go try to have fun a few hours before putting the cake in its box, while the others will have trouble getting started. Our advice? Wait until this production is more complete, refined and finished.

