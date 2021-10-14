Test Kingston Canvas React Plus 128 GB microSD card: it’s going to be hard to find faster

The microSD cards follow one another and often look alike. But from time to time, a little novelty comes to the fore and makes it possible to test more unique products. This is precisely what the microSD Canvas React Plus UHS-II range from Kingston brings. Its main advantage? The integration of the UHS-II bus faster than the UHS-I bus. While the UHS-I bus is widely used, the UHS-II standard is still reserved for high-end SD cards. With the microSD Canvas React Plus UHS-II, Kingston is one of the first manufacturers to integrate this UHS-II bus on a microSD card, with the promise of increased speeds (write / read).

Few microSD cards benefit from the faster UHS-II bus. © Guillaume du Mesgnil d’Engente / The Digital

The UHS-II bus still rare on microSD cards This is also what the technical sheet tells us with a theoretical speed of 285 MB / s in reading and 170 MB / s in writing, a small record for a microSD card. In addition, the card is U3, V90 and A1 certified respectively for general performance, for video and for IOPS (input-output operations in French). If you are a little lost in front of all these standards, we have devoted a file to them to see more clearly. Another benchmark player in the removable storage media sector, SanDisk also offers a range of microSD cards equipped with a UHS-II bus with microSD Extreme Pro microSDXC UHS-II. They are available in 64 GB and 128 GB versions.

Price & availability The Kingston microSD Canvas React Plus UHS-II range was presented in 2020 by the manufacturer. Three storage capacities are available: 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB. At the time of writing this article, the 64 GB version is trading at a price of 65 €, while the 256 GB model sees its price soar to around 210 €. For the intermediate capacity of 128 GB, it will be necessary to pay some 100 €.