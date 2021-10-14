Test review: Apple Watch Series 7 is a very minor update

A few days before the first deliveries which should take place on Friday, the American tests of the Apple Watch Series 7 have been published. And the least we can say is that the enthusiasm remains moderate among our colleagues on the other side of the Atlantic. It must be said that this generation changes little on paper, and this is clearly even less the case in practice.

Photo The Verge.

There are mainly two new hardware novelties on this generation: the screen gets bigger while maintaining a similar overall size for the watch, and the charging is a little bit faster. The Apple Watch Series 7 is offered in two new sizes, 41 and 45mm, and although its external dimensions have increased a little, the gain is mainly due to the reduced bezels. Opinions differ on this increase, although everyone thinks it is sympathetic.

For Engadget as for Cnet, this is a significant change that improves the watch on a daily basis. The journalist of Cnet in particular, she appreciates being able to enter the unlock code more simply, since the keys are larger, and she very much appreciated the full keypad, a feature exclusive to watchOS 8 for these new watches.

An enthusiasm that do not share Nic Nguyen from Wall Street Journal… This probably won’t concern most of you anyway, since the Apple Watch Series 7 doesn’t offer an AZERTY keyboard. You read that right, Apple only had time to add the QWERTY configuration, like Numerama had confirmation of this. You will have to wait for an update to be able to use this feature …

Photo Techcrunch.

Another exclusivity, two new dials, including a modular duo which incorporates two major complications, which is very useful according to the Engadget. The contour dial, which places the numbers on the edges so that they appear distorted on the side, works better on Apple-provided videos than it does in reality because of the reflections on the glass, Marques Brownlee notes.





Less enthusiasm for the screen at The Verge and TechCrunch, who find that the magnification does not fundamentally change the watch. Dieter Bohn even emphasizes that he would have preferred to keep the Series 5 and 6 screen if that had made it possible to increase autonomy in return. Otherwise, the Series 7 maintains the same autonomy and will last a day, a little less if you play sports with it, a little longer if you deactivate the always-on screen.

In the absence of improved battery life, Apple still offers faster recharging, provided you use the charging roller supplied with the watch and a sufficiently powerful USB-C power adapter. The manufacturer suggests a 33% faster charge and The Verge measured 20% gain in ten minutes of charging, whileEngagdet suggests a 0-100% charge in one hour. For comparison, the site says that an Apple Watch SE only goes up to 60% over the same amount of time. By the way, there is no question of charging the watch using the Qi standard, regrets Dieter Bohn.

Photo Numerama

Among the small novelties, there is a better resistance allowed by the new design of the glass which is thicker. Unfortunately, no journalist has wanted to sacrifice an Apple Watch Series 7 to check what Apple is saying. Marques Brownlee notes, however, that the improved dust resistance reported by the manufacturer is not linked to a physical change, it is a certification that the manufacturer had not requested before. The headed watches were already resistant, this one should be a little more, in short.

At the time of the assessments, all the tests agree on the same conclusion: it’s such a minor update that nothing justifies the transition from a Series 6 or even a Series 5. Of course, if you have an Apple An older watch, the Series 7 is an excellent product that should give you complete satisfaction.