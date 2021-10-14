TF1: Death of an emblematic journalist, hit by a truck

Sad news … Wednesday, October 13, 2021, a figure of TF1 went away. Indeed, as reported by our colleagues from Parisian, Emmanuel de La Taille is dead. The journalist and television producer was the victim of a traffic accident. He was 89 years old and was hit by a truck in the Champs-Élysées sector, in the very chic 8th arrondissement of Paris. Emmanuel de La Taille succumbed to his injuries.

If he is known as the first man to have popularized the economy on the small screen, Emmanuel de La Taille drags behind him a superb career in the audiovisual industry. A descendant of the author Jean de La Taille, he went through AFP (Agence France Presse), ORTF (The French Broadcasting and Television Office) before landing at TF1, where he held various positions. for thirty years, as special envoy to America or head of the economic service. In particular, in 1978 he launched the first televised economic magazine called The challenge. The program has undergone several changes, notably in name. Indeed it has become The stake club in weekly version then The international stake, switched to TV5 Monde from 1994 to 1998.





After several decades spent at TF1, Emmanuel de La Taille tried his hand at other platforms, such as a web-TV or a podcast. That’s not all: he published three books, between 2012 and 2020. The most recent titled 1940-2020: From wars to crises, a French journey retraced the history of France that the journalist, born in 1932 in Casablanca (Morocco) and who began his career in 1960 during the Algerian war, knows well.

In addition to his activities around the economy, Emmanuel de La Taille created the Press Club de France, an association of journalists, in 1986. Also, in 2009, he received the Les Lauriers Verts literary prizes for journalistic work for the all of its broadcasts. A nice career for this emblematic figure of TF1, a pioneer of the media.

Our condolences to those close to Emmanuel de La Taille.