The 2 details that make Kyrie Irving almost untransferable!

More desired in Brooklyn, as long as he does not receive the vaccine, Kyrie Irving could find himself in an impasse on the spot. The solution of a trade could therefore seem clear. This is without taking into account two details, which make this possibility almost improbable.

In the space of a few days, bookmakers must have had to revise their forecasts and estimates for the Nets downwards. Certainly always well off, with a fiery duo composed of Kevin Durant and James harden, as well as with a supporting cast of choice, the New York franchise has nevertheless decided to do without one of its main talents in the coming season: Kyrie Irving.

Unvaccinated, and in all likelihood not ready to change this status, Brooklyn leader was simply fired by his leaders, this Tuesday. A sanction that will continue, as long as he has not received the necessary doses to meet the legislation of the Big Apple, and therefore, be available for all the matches of the team. Obviously, this unprecedented situation causes a real upheaval in the fight across the league.

Why Kyrie Irving is unlikely to transfer

Faced with this news, opposing executives and observers inevitably found themselves considering an Irving trade. Thoughts about a massive exchange between Uncle Drew and Ben Simmons have even started to appear in the minds of some journalists. In his paper devoted to this dossier, Shams Charania de The Athletic nevertheless came to calm the enthusiasm of all, with a first major counter-argument.





Read also

A giga-trade to fire Irving? The position of a known rival franchise!

Rival teams believe they know the Nets would be open to accepting a big trade offer for Irving, but his willingness to play for other franchises remains to be proven. Irving will be able to operate freely in any market except New York City and San Francisco. Brooklyn will fight for the title, wishes complete dedication from all members of her roster, and now finds herself in the dark regarding a member of her Big Three.

Happy to have settled down in New York City, and to team up with two other superstars like Durant and Harden, Kyrie might not be happy to make a fresh start elsewhere. Nothing would guarantee him that he will meet there the success to which he claims in Brooklyn. Therefore, according to some echoes, he could put his retirement in the balance if it were to be traded. A hypothesis to which he himself reacted.

But this is not the only threat to which its potential buyers would expose themselves. The contractual situation of the seven-time All-Star is also cause for concern. Under contract until 2023, however, he has a player option for the 2022-23 season. He could therefore very well choose to test the market next summer, and to leave the franchise which will have recovered him. The bet is therefore extremely risky for its potential suitors.

Will Kyrie Irving agree to receive the vaccine? Otherwise, the situation in which he finds himself has all of the insoluble problem!