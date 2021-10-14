The Aigle brand repatriates the manufacture of boots in France

The Aigle factory in Châtellerault (Vienne), in October 2007. PHOTOPQR / THE PARISIAN

This is an unexpected effect of the crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Rain boots are a real success. Aigle observes that its sales of rubber models are up 46% since the start of 2021. “The market was down 20% in 2019 “, recalls Sandrine Conseiller, general manager of the ready-to-wear brand, a subsidiary of the Swiss group Maus Frères.

Why such a rebound? All over the world, after months of confinement, “The call of nature” was felt, considers the leader. The urge to walk in the great outdoors has supported sales of outdoor sports products. And she also encouraged the French to put on rubber boots. Even if it means wearing them ” in the city “, a behavior that women love, according to Mr.me To advise. The bias to buy made in France has pushed consumers to choose models from the French brand. So much so that its factory in Ingrandes-sur-Vienne (Vienne) is struggling to meet current demand.

The phenomenon prompts Aigle to repatriate part of its production of children’s models to France. This line is currently produced in China. The first pairs of the French Lolly, a model sold for 65 euros, are in the process of leaving its factory. “By 2023, 50% of our models of children’s boots will be produced there “, specifies the leader. This volume will feed the brand’s European market, while its Chinese supplier will continue to supply Asian stores, which represent 50% of its turnover.





280 million euros in sales

This relocation is supposed to reduce the carbon footprint of the manufacturer in Europe and Asia, by reducing the transport of goods around the world. Aigle – the brand with 280 million euros in sales is in full stylistic revival to become eco-responsible and reach 500 million euros in the medium term – says it responds to its new environmental policy.

In January, the brand became a business with a mission. Its raison d’être is now to “Allow everyone to live experiences to the fullest without leaving imprints other than those of their own footsteps”. Despite this marketing formulation, this change in status is a “Radical turning point” which, according to Mme To advise, “Requires courage” at all levels of activity. One of the big challenges is local production at the Ingrandes plant.

Aigle must hire 80 people on this site, built in 1967, which employs 200 people. Despite a situation in an employment area complicated by the closure of the Fonderie du Poitou in July, “It is very difficult to find” candidates, she says. The leader informed the Prime Minister, Jean Castex, on September 27, in Châtellerault (Vienne), during the presentation of the plan to reduce recruitment tensions. The problem would not be in the “Training” or “In wages” practiced within the factory, according to Mme Advisor, who specifies that a rubber master is paid at the minimum wage. The company says it is above all faced with the difficulties of the French industry, whose “Manual trades are not sufficiently valued”.

