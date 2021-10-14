The Alitalia company is making its last flight this Thursday after 75 years of existence

The Italian national company will make its last flight this Thursday evening before ceasing all activity. It will be replaced from Friday by Italia Trasporto Aero (ITA)

Ciao Alitalia. Flight AZ1586 Cagliari-Rome this Thursday evening will be the last of the Italian national company which will therefore cease its activities, 75 years after its birth. Regularly faced with economic difficulties due to questionable strategic choices, Alitalia has not been able to overcome the Covid-19 crisis.

Nothing very surprising when we know that the company placed under the supervision of the public administration in 2017 was already losing 2 million euros per day before the crisis. Between 2000 and 2020, its losses reached 11.4 billion euros and Italian taxpayers had to shell out 13 billion euros in recent years to keep it afloat. In vain.

At the end of August, Alitalia finally announced the cessation of its activities as of October 15. Travelers who had booked a ticket for a flight after October 15 were able to be fully reimbursed by requesting it on the company’s website. 250,000 people were concerned.

Launch of ITA

From Friday, Italia Trasporto Aero (ITA) will take over from Alitalia. Funded initially by the Italian government to the tune of 700 million euros, this new public airline is to take over 2,700 of Alitalia’s 10,200 employees.





But to create this new entity with the help of public funds, the government had to fight with the European Commission and accept several concessions: the change of the company name, the drastic reduction in the number of employees and planes, the disposal of airport slots as well as an intercontinental network reduced to five destinations.

Especially since Brussels is already investigating the 1.3 billion euros in public support provided to Alitalia between 2017 and 2019 to find out whether these funds are in compliance with EU state aid rules.

52 planes

ITA will therefore set off on Friday with a fleet of only 52 planes, including seven jumbo jets. It has nevertheless announced the purchase of 28 new Airbuses which will begin to be delivered in 2022 and has signed a contract with Air Lease Corporation for the rental of 31 aircraft.

But even before its first takeoff, this new rescue raises doubts, including those of economist Andrea Giuricin:

“The problem is that the company (Alitalia, nldr) had become too small to be competitive, and ITA will be even smaller … In the medium term, we would have to imagine that it would be bought out, but the companies that would eventually be candidates, should repay state aid received during the pandemic, which will not be obvious, “he explains to Le Monde.

ITA’s first flight will depart this Friday at 6.30am. It will take off from Milan to reach Rome.