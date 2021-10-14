the annoying exit of Pochettino for Karim Benzema

Zapping Eleven Mondial Top10 Ligue1 Scorers Day 9

His year 2021 with Real Madrid already placed him as a benchmark player, his masterclass in the League of Nations, which allows him to win an international trophy as a bonus, has clearly shone the spotlight on Karim Benzema. The French striker of Real, a few weeks before the presentation of the Ballon d’Or, now seems to be among the big favorites, like Lionel Messi.

Pochettino doesn’t even see Benzema on the podium

However, some obviously do not think of him immediately when discussing the award of the famous individual trophy. Mauricio Pochettino, in the interview with Cadena Cope and Radio Marca, obviously pushed for Lionel Messi to grab the trophy at the end of the season. But even on the podium, KB9 is not considered …

“The Ballon d’Or should go to Messi without a doubt. And if I didn’t coach Messi, I would say Messi too. I answer you with my heart. I always say how I feel. Lewandowski and Cristiano should be on the podium, ”said the Argentine technician.



