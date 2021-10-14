The Caledonian Union evokes a possible non-participation of the independent camp

In a letter addressed to the Minister of Overseas Sébastien Lecornu, the president of the Caledonian Union Daniel Goa evokes the possible non-participation of the electorate of the separatists, in the referendum of December 12.

Alix Madec

updated October 14, 2021 at 6:59 p.m.



The Caledonian Union is at “the unison of the separatist family“, to demand the postponement of the last referendum consultation.

In a letter addressed directly to the Minister of Overseas Territories, the president of the Union Calédonienne, Daniel Goa, regrets the will of Sébastien Lecornu to maintain the referendum, on December 12th. “Your wish that this date is not called into question is very clear, but we detect a certain eagerness there, which we do not consider to be in line with the challenges of this deadline.“, launches the president of the UC.

“It cannot be treated casually”

Daniel Goa returns to the importance of this consultation, in several ways. “Besides the fact that this is the last consultation foreseen by the Nouméa Accord, there is a justification that transcends all the others: even if all Caledonian citizens must participate in it, we must not forget that it is first, it is a meeting of the Kanak people with their history. And this cannot be treated casually“.

The opportunity to recall that the date of December 12, 2021, “constituted an important concession of the separatists. The Union Calédonienne and the FLNKS wanted a date in 2022“, continues Daniel Goa.





Health crisis

For what reasons should the consultation be postponed according to the Union Calédonienne? With the health crisis, time to campaign is running out, four to five weeks at most, if New Caledonia is deconfined by the end of the month. Another reason: the incidence rate, still above the alert threshold. “Such conditions will inevitably have consequences on the participation rate, thus marring the sincerity of the ballot.“, adds the president of the UC.

“Encourage non-participation of their electorate”

“We felt your determination to stick to the date of December 12, so we call on you to the potential consequences of maintaining this date, at all costs.“, adds Daniel Goa.

Consequences, which could materialize by non-participation of the independence camp during the consultation. “The separatists, who have largely opted for a postponement of the consultation, will not fail to encourage non-participation of their electorate. This will obviously result in an overwhelming victory of the “no”, in a proportion which will totally discredit the consultation.“, concludes the president of the Caledonian Union.