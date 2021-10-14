the cheapest smartphone with 120 Hz screen is already on sale

The new Realme 8i will be the first smartphone to have a screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz for a price of less than 200 euros. But even before its release, Amazon is already offering it with a reduction dropping the price of the 4 + 64 GB version from 199 euros to only 179 euros.

Faced with the rise of Xiaomi, some competitors are trying to compete with the Chinese giant, as is the case with the Realme brand. Indeed, after launching one of the cheapest 5G smartphones on the market, Realme formalizes the 8i: the first smartphone with a 120 Hz screen below the 200 euros mark. Xiaomi had better watch out, especially since at this time, this newcomer is already enjoying a 10% discount just before the release.

The essentials to remember about the Realme 8i

A 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen refreshed at 120 Hz

A 5,000 mAh battery for 2 days of autonomy

The new entry-level processor from MediaTek

Advertised at a price of 199 euros, the Realme 8i in the 4 + 64 GB version is currently on sale at 179 euros on the Amazon site, or 20 euros immediate discount. The model with 128 GB of storage is also at a reduced price: 199 euros instead of 219 euros.

A 120 Hz screen and a new, more efficient SoC

The Realme 8i has just been formalized, replacing the 7i and joins its big brothers, the Realme 8 and 8 Pro. This new smartphone is not that different from its predecessor in terms of design. It too has a bubble in the upper left corner, adopts a plastic back with some reflections and a rather sober aesthetic. But the strength of the 8i is at the panel level, because the latter has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Perfect for users in search of fluidity, but on a limited budget. The screen also benefits from a diagonal of 6.6 inches, an IPS LCD display and a definition of 2412 x 1080 pixels.

If Realme promotes the Realme 8i as the first 120 Hz smartphone at 199 euros, it also highlights its processor. And for good reason, the Chinese brand’s phone is also the first in Europe to embed MediaTek’s Helio G96 chip. The manufacturer claims to have contributed to its design and evokes an eight-core SoC: two A75s for more important tasks and four A55s for actions that are more manageable. This chip improves the performance of the smartphone, and is said to be 65% more efficient than that of the Realme 7i. The smartphone ensures good fluidity on a daily basis, will be efficient to run your favorite applications without too much difficulty, and even some greedy games. And if you have any doubts about the storage capacity of 64 GB, know that the memory is expandable up to 256 GB via a Micro SD card.





A massive battery, and a photo module without ultra wide-angle

And so that you all have the pleasure of playing, or browsing on your smartphone, Realme has integrated a large 5000 mAh battery, which would last up to 8 hours of play depending on the brand. In any case, what is certain is that the smartphone will easily last a day. To recharge it, you will only have to rely on an 18 W block.

Finally, about the photo, there are three sensors on the back. The main sensor goes up to 50 megapixels and is accompanied by two sensors of 2 megapixels, one in black and white, the other for macro shots. Up front, the camera takes 16-megapixel selfies. We can see that Realme did not offer an ultra wide angle, which is quite a shame.

