On October 6, Greta Thunberg was interviewed in her apartment by NBC News, Reuters and The Nation. The opportunity for her, a few days before COP 26, to recall why it was important not to give up the fight in favor of the climate. Because there is still time, because the means exist.

Greta Thunberg is convinced: the world has the means to counter climate change. On one condition, however: that he immediately realizes the urgency of acting quickly and strongly, as he was able to do with the Covid. Hence the importance of convincing decision-makers before it is too late.

Extracts:

“Imagine what would happen if a single country started to act like it was an emergency… But unfortunately there are none today. “

“We have seen the reactions to the Covid: the pandemic has been described as a planetary emergency. People mobilized and billions of dollars were invested. “

“The climate crisis is not treated as an emergency. It is not and never has been. “

“In many parts of the world, people’s will to act is underestimated. Polls show that many more people than we think are serious about taking action on climate change. From this point of view, populations are ahead of their leaders. “

“You have to understand that climate inaction is a deliberate choice. “





“We need everyone to put pressure on governments. Young people have been fighting this fight for so long now, but we need help, we will not succeed alone. Everyone repeats that the struggle of young people is so important – and, yes, it may be true – but that should not prevent others from taking action, because we need them. We need everyone to help us. “

“No action is too small. Like many others, I started very, very small, just trying to reduce my carbon footprint at home, then we became activists and took to the streets. And now we are forming a network of millions of people around the world who are in contact every day, who mobilize and organize marches, etc. “

“Humans are social animals: we observe and imitate each other’s behavior. And since everyone around us behaves as if everything is normal, as if everything is fine, it is quite normal that we too behave as if everything is fine. “

Tirelessly, Greta Thunberg reminds managers of their duties and responsibilities. The more his messages are relayed, picked up and amplified, the more they will have a chance to hit the mark.