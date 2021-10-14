The composition of Paris SG with huge surprises!

Author of a very high level start to the season, PSG had its first stop in the league before the international break against a swirling Stade Rennais team. A black point in the table of Parisians, who then remained on a series of 8 wins in 8 games. An accident that the Reds and Blues intend very quickly to erase in the face of Angers SCO, 4th in Ligue 1. Nevertheless, Mauricio Pochettino will have to deprive itself of an impressive number of executive players for this meeting. What to observe a new composition this Friday.

PSG: Pochettino will have to do without his stars against Angers

It’s the hecatomb in Paris! As the international break draws to a close, several senior players in the Red and Blue squad will have to play a match again this Friday with their selection. This is the case of Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, who host Peru on the night from Thursday to Friday, the same goes for Neymar and Marquinhos, who will face Uruguay at the same time with the Seleção. A real disappointment for PSG, which cannot afford to lose so many great players against Angevins who have made a remarkable start to the season.





In addition to these absences linked to the truce, Paris has received two very bad news in the last 24 hours. First of all, about his Costa Rican porter Keylor Navas, who injured his right adductor with his selection. The former rampart of Real Madrid will therefore give way to Gianluigi Donnarumma. Another figure of Real, the summer recruit Sergio ramoswon’t make his debut against SCO either. Despite the green light from the medical staff, the leaders of Paris Saint-Germain prefer to wait to take no risk. Thus, from the post of goalkeeper to the offensive sector, PSG should know a completely overhauled team on Friday.

Probable line-up of PSG against SCO

Guardian : G. Donnarumma

Defenders: N. Mendes, P. Kimpembe, A. Diallo, A. Hakimi

Midfielders: M. Verratti, I. Gueye, A. Herrera

Attackers: Rafinha / K. Mbappé, K. Mbappé / M. Icardi, J. Draxler

Also of note, the Spanish defender Juan Bernat could return to the squad after more than a year without playing.

PSG-Angers, a meeting to follow on Amazon prime at 21h.