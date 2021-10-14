The compulsory mask in primary school withdrawn in 12 new departments on October 18

via Associated Press Wearing a mask at school will remain compulsory in 22 departments from Monday, October 18, 2021. (illustrative image)

In Ain, Ariège, Charente, Cher, Drôme, Gard, Hérault, Moselle, Haut-Rhin, Var, Haute-Vienne, and Seine-et-Marne, incidence rate fell under the barrier of 50 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants for five days, allowing the mask to fall in the classroom as announced by Gabriel Attal, the government spokesman. In total, 79 territories are now affected by this measure.

COVID-19 – Thanks to the decline in the epidemic, the obligation to wear mask in schools continues to be lifted. the Official newspaper publishes this Thursday, October 14 a list of 12 new departments that will be able to lift this restriction from this Monday, October 18.

The lifting of the mask in schools from CP to CM2 (the mask is already prohibited in kindergarten), corresponds to the passage to the level 1 protocol. But this also means that sports activities are allowed outdoors and indoors, without restriction. .

The mask remains mandatory in 22 departments

This measure only applies to children. For the moment, primary school staff in these same departments must keep their masks, just like middle and high school students.

Cold shower on the other hand for the Lozere. While she was able to get rid of the obligation to wear the mask on October 4, it will have to make a comeback on the faces of children because of the epidemic resumption. The incidence rate in this department is 105 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to CovidTracker.

In all, 22 departments are still concerned by the wearing of the compulsory mask at school: Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, Alpes-Maritimes, Ardèche, Aude-Bouches-du-Rhône, Corse-du-Sud, Jura, Lozère , Mayenne, Rhône, Haute-Savoie, Vaucluse, Paris, Yvelines, Essonne, Hauts-de-Seine, Seine-Saint-Denis, Val-de-Marne, Val-d’Oise, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Guyana.

