More

    The compulsory mask in primary school withdrawn in 12 new departments on October 18

    News


    COVID-19 – Thanks to the decline in the epidemic, the obligation to wear mask in schools continues to be lifted. the Official newspaper publishes this Thursday, October 14 a list of 12 new departments that will be able to lift this restriction from this Monday, October 18.

    In Ain, Ariège, Charente, Cher, Drôme, Gard, Hérault, Moselle, Haut-Rhin, Var, Haute-Vienne, and Seine-et-Marne, incidence rate fell under the barrier of 50 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants for five days, allowing the mask to fall in the classroom as announced by Gabriel Attal, the government spokesman. In total, 79 territories are now affected by this measure.


    The lifting of the mask in schools from CP to CM2 (the mask is already prohibited in kindergarten), corresponds to the passage to the level 1 protocol. But this also means that sports activities are allowed outdoors and indoors, without restriction. .

    The mask remains mandatory in 22 departments

    This measure only applies to children. For the moment, primary school staff in these same departments must keep their masks, just like middle and high school students.

    Cold shower on the other hand for the Lozere. While she was able to get rid of the obligation to wear the mask on October 4, it will have to make a comeback on the faces of children because of the epidemic resumption. The incidence rate in this department is 105 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to CovidTracker.

    In all, 22 departments are still concerned by the wearing of the compulsory mask at school: Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, Alpes-Maritimes, Ardèche, Aude-Bouches-du-Rhône, Corse-du-Sud, Jura, Lozère , Mayenne, Rhône, Haute-Savoie, Vaucluse, Paris, Yvelines, Essonne, Hauts-de-Seine, Seine-Saint-Denis, Val-de-Marne, Val-d’Oise, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Guyana.

    See also on The HuffPost: The government confirms a possible extension of the health pass until July 31, 2022


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleman arrested after opening fire on campus in Basque Country, no injuries
    Next articleFree’s parent company announces record borrowing of 3.7 billion euros

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC