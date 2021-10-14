The connected watch sees bigger but ultimately innovates only at the margin

Apple is right on time for the release this Friday of its new Apple Watch Series 7 and 20 minutes, who got to try it, too! After its new iPads, its iPhone 13, and before the probable announcement of new computers on October 19, the Apple brand is following its schedule like a metronome with an ever more efficient connected watch. But not that different.

The Apple Watch Series 7 offered in new colors. – APPLE

Screen: more ergonomic thanks to a better display

First surprise, the OLED screen of the new Apple Watch Series 7 does not change shape, but sees bigger. Apple mentions an increased display area of ​​20%, without increasing the size of the case. This can be seen with the naked eye: the screen of the tocante, which hugs the borders, is slightly curved and now almost with lost edges.

The manufacturer took the opportunity to optimize the use of the watch using new dials. Those offering different “complications” (such as the level of activity, a compass, the UV level, etc.) are actually all the more legible.

With its display enlarged by 20%, the screen of the Apple Watch Series 7 gains in ergonomics. – APPLE

We especially appreciate the better comfort provided when displaying messages and the possibility of increasing the size of the text. In short, we gain in ergonomics.

Resistance: the best of connected watches

Visibly wanting to be irreproachable on the resistance of its tocante, Apple prides itself on offering its Watch Series 7 a beefier screen, with a glass 50% thicker. The hammer blows (moderate, but firm) that we struck on the screen of our watch did not scratch or crack it. No doubt it takes a much larger shock for it to be damaged.

With its total resistance, the Apple Watch Series 7 becomes a backpacker’s watch. – APPLE

It is therefore likely that the watch will withstand a fall, especially for sports use. Still waterproof (up to 50 meters), the Apple Watch is now resistant to dust (IP6X standard), a shortcoming from which its elders suffered. In this area, it stands out as the most complete connected watch.

Sport: the little queen of tocantes climbs in the saddle

Thanks to the Watch OS 8 operating system, new algorithms equip the Apple Watch for cycling. We put them to the test. Observation: no need to launch the Sport application on the watch screen and select “Bike”.

The Apple Watch Series 7 optimizes its tracking of cycling activity. – APPLE

After barely 200 meters, the watch alone detects the activity and begins its calculations (distance, speed, height difference, heart rate, etc.). Interesting point: each marked stop, however short, is now detected and counted against the final score.





Cycling activity is automatically detected and quantified. – CHRISTOPHE SEFRIN / 20 MINUTES

The recorded performances gain in precision. In short, we cycled and enjoyed it.

Health: flat encephalogram for news

Where the Series 6 incorporated new sensors to measure the level of oxygen in the blood, or to perform an electrocardiogram, this Series 7 does not innovate in terms of health. She can barely warn the emergency services when, during a bike ride, you fall victim and lie motionless for more than a minute. In short, it is already not so bad.

Mediation: Zen, let’s be (almost) Zen!

With the Mindfulness application that equips its new watch, Apple is taking well-being a step further. In addition to an already known “Breathe” function, the apple brand adds small meditation sessions. Like: “Think of someone who matters to you. Imagine that you can feel the connection you have with her ”. By pressing “Start”, the watch screen fills with moving and calming colors.

Apple Watch Series 7 meditation sessions. – CHRISTOPHE SEFRIN / 20 MINUTES

We have carried out this exercise several times, but the size of the image that we must fix for a minute remains nevertheless really small so that we can truly immerse ourselves in a bubble of well-being … In short, we have ended up sending a WhatsApp to the loved one for a faster connection and to fill up with zen.

Autonomy: still no more than a day

As we have seen, the autonomy of the Apple Watch Series 7 does not change. Officially set at 18 hours of use, it will unfortunately not go beyond. If you use your GPS for a sporting activity, you should not hope to reach this duration. If previously there was little other possibility than to charge your watch overnight, the Series 7 is however offered with an induction charger which offers a faster charging time of 33%. Yes, Apple likes precision.

The new 33% faster charger for the Apple Watch Series 7. – CHRISTOPHE SEFRIN / 20 MINUTES

In fact, the watch can regain 97% of its autonomy (against 85% for the Series 6) in one hour of charging. Downside: the old chargers on the market recharge this Watch much more slowly … However, the fast charger is provided in the box by Apple and connects to a USB power supply (him, not supplied). In short, it’s symbolic, but practical.

Our verdict: a nice update

Without any change in design (yet predicted), the new Apple Watch Series 7 evolves serenely but its manufacturer is still on its achievements. And for the moment, an increase in its autonomy (although hoped for) is not on the agenda. In short, owners of old versions of the connected watch can consider acquiring it on the basis of improved ergonomics and resistance. Those who wear the Apple Watch Series 6 launched a year ago on the wrist don’t need to change it.

From 429 euros (41 mm) and 459 euros (45 mm).