The Council of State overturned the exclusion of Wendy Zebo from higher education

Judging the case on the form and not on the substance, the Council of State considered that the student had not benefited from the prescribed time to organize her defense before the disciplinary commission of the University of the West Indies.

On December 20, 2018, the student was excluded for 5 years from any higher education institution by the University of the Antilles. An exceptional sanction. Wendy Zebo claimed to have composed during an exam, but the university could not find either her signature or her copy.

She herself would have found this copy under a door of the administration of legal and economic sciences on the Guadeloupe campus, with a score of 17.5 out of 20. False had replied the University.





A deadline not met

Excluded, she appealed to the national commission for higher education which dismissed her. The procedure continued before the Council of State, in cassation. The sanction is canceled. At issue was a procedural error. The judges of the Council of State noted that Fouillole did not respect the 15-day deadline provided for by the education code. A delay between the summons to the AU disciplinary commission and the holding of this meeting, on December 20, 2018, to prepare his defense.

Wendy Zebo’s case will have to be examined again by this national commission.