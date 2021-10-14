More

    the counterattack against Xiaomi, 5G with a 120 Hz screen and a low price

    Xiaomi has become the benchmark in the smartphone market when it comes to low prices. Samsung, leader for years, is reacting with its ranges of Galaxy A and Galaxy M. Here is the Galaxy M52 5G with a very interesting technical sheet.

    Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: the counterattack against Xiaomi, 5G with a 120 Hz screen and a low price

    Samsung introduces a low-cost 5G smartphone to the market: it is a variant of the Galaxy M52. Samsung is in the process of switching its entire range to 5G, with the A52s 5G for example or the A22 5G. This time it is the new Samsung Galaxy M52 5G.

    A very interesting technical sheet

    This new smartphone blurs Samsung’s strategy even more. The Galaxy M line is supposed to be below the Galaxy A line, but clearly, on paper, this M52 5G is better than some Galaxy A. It is giant and weighs 173 grams, but uses a 6 Super AMOLED Plus display, 7 inches with Full HD + definition and 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, it incorporates a battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh.

    To complete it all, its processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage (expandable with a microSD card up to 1 TB). He embarks One UI 3.0 home interface on Android 11. It also has an NFC connection, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. Obviously, as the name suggests, it is compatible with the 5G.

    Finally, it offers three cameras on the back, including a main wide-angle 64-megapixel sensor, an ultra-wide-angle with a 12-megapixel sensor and a small 5-megapixel sensor with a macro mode. Up front, it’s a 32-megapixel camera that takes care of the selfies.

    The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is available in three colors

    The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is available in three colors

    This product is arriving on the European market, it will undoubtedly be made official soon in France. Its launch price is 369 euros, but it will undoubtedly be displayed at 449 euros among mobile operators.


