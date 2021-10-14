the current may be cut on October 15 if you do not change supplier

The electricity supplier E.Leclerc Énergies plans to cease its services on October 15, 2021. Customers who have not yet migrated to a competitor are exposed to cuts.

You may have read it in several messages on Twitter or you may have learned about it directly in your mailbox, if you have a customer account with E.Leclerc Énergie. But you probably weren’t aware of the important decision made by this alternative electricity supplier either. In which case, you could have a very unpleasant surprise on October 15, 2021.

The subsidiary of the retail chain E.Leclerc plans to cease supplying electricity to its customers on that date. This decision caused the confusion and sometimes the anger of individuals, who had chosen the sign to have electricity at a more attractive price than can be the regulated tariff of electricity at EDF. Many testimonials have flourished recently on Twitter.

” Hello, now that you are no longer an electricity supplier, I had to change supplier. You took a sample this month, what will happen next? When will you pay back? », Asks this Internet user in a published message October 6. He wondered if it was a stop of the offer, that is to say that new customers would no longer be accepted, or a shutdown of the service.

” Leclerc is no longer able to provide this new offer and does not, however, offer former customers to keep the old one. Basically customers have until October 15 to find another supplier before the power goes out. I have the confirmation by calling customer service “, wrote another on Twitter, on September 24, by reporting the affair to the UFC-Que Choisir.

A third, finally, notes on October 11, still on Twitter, that ” as long as Leclerc could buy inexpensive electricity, and benefit from regulated access to historic nuclear electricity, he was taking customers. But now that the market prices are high, he is cutting them off bluntly. You have a week to find a supplier who wants you “.

E.Leclerc Énergies stops the supply of electricity

What’s going on ? In the context of the significant rise in the price of electricity and gas in Europe, E.Leclerc Énergies is in fact reviewing the provision of its services, i.e. the sale of electricity to individuals. , which the subsidiary has been offering since 2018. On its site, there is a message announcing the end of the supply of electricity on October 15. By this date, everyone must have switched to the competition.

However, it turns out that E.Leclerc Énergies did not communicate as late as messages might have suggested. The warning was indeed sent to customers from September 22, 2021, as can be read on Twitter. This is also what notes the Energy Mediator, which refers to a publication on his part dating from September 23.

” The supplier E.Leclerc Énergies confirmed to all its customers on September 22, 2021 that their contract would end on October 15, 2021. It announced to them that it would not offer, for the moment, any alternative offer, whatever the customers “, We read in the tweet of the independent public authority. Customers are invited without delay to switch to another offer or to return to EDF.





In the immediate future, people who are still at E.Leclerc Énergies are invited to go to the competition, because there is a plausible risk of a cut from October 15. This is what BFM TV reports in its October 11 edition, but it is also a scenario that the Energy Mediator mentions on September 23. There are only three days left to make all the necessary arrangements.

” All E. Leclerc Énergies customers will see their contract end on October 15 and they must have changed supplier before that date. Otherwise, the electricity supply may be interrupted. »We read on the website of the independent public authority. Another page, which takes the form of a short frequently asked question, confirms the risk incurred by those who do not take the necessary steps in time.

” If you don’t take any action, your current contract will be terminated on October 15. You risk a power cut to your electricity », Insists the mediator. It is to be feared that some customers may experience an outage, as the average time to commissioning at a competitor, once the new contract has been signed and all the required documents have been sent, can take between 5 and 15 days.

A new offer under construction at E.Leclerc Énergies

There are therefore only a handful of days left before a possible outage. In principle, the electricity supplier is not supposed to withdraw from the market. There is talk of a future new offer, visible elsewhere on the home page, which promises ” kWh at cost price with the E.Leclerc Énergies subscription “. It is still indicated under construction and will obviously not be ready for October 15th.



This new offer should have been launched earlier, but the decision was made at the end of September to push it back. The site evokes this waiting time, explaining that this patience will be rewarded with a ” new way of consuming […] accompanied by reliable and efficient tools “, for ” manage your consumption without risking your budget ” and in ” preserving your purchasing power “.

In fact, it turns out above all that this shift in the calendar is due to the risk of an offer generating prohibitive invoices, which the UFC-Que Choisir denounced in early June, after the presentation of the new formula in May. The consumers’ association approved on September 29, taking into account ” the dramatic rise in wholesale market prices “. She also denounced a formula incompatible with the promises of the sign.

” Protecting purchasing power, as the brand says it wants to do, is not compatible with real-time wholesale price indexation. Que Chooser strongly recommends leaving this electricity supplier to go back to the classic offer with another. Remember that this change is free and that it is the new supplier who takes care of the transfer. », Comments the UFC-Que Choisir.

The association notes in passing that customers who have chosen to maintain their trust in E. Leclerc Énergies should have automatically switched from their current offer to the new offer, which, she adds, may give rise to ” inflationary prices “. This is no longer the case today, because there is no longer any alternative – the dynamically priced offer is on standby for an indefinite period.

However, between stopping the supply of electricity in its current form and postponing the future formula promised by E. Leclerc Énergies, who says he wants to wait “ a more favorable period “, It is not entirely certain that customers will follow suit, or come back, given the electricity supplier’s recent turnarounds, but also the current surge in energy prices.

Photo credit of the one:

Comfreak

Share on social media

The continuation in video