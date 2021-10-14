“The death of Caesar is justified” … Grant Lawrens reacts to the death of his character

The authors of More beautiful life made a new victim: Camille and Jacob had the skin of Caesar. Grant Lawrens, his interpreter for six years, reacts to Caesar’s death.
After Samia, it’s the turn of César Cobbler to leave the Mistral with your feet in front. While less emblematic than the former police officer who became deputy mayor, the young man is nonetheless an important figure in More beautiful life, best known for his cunning. By ordering the death of his worst enemy, Baptiste, married to Emma with whom Caesar is head over heels in love, the young man has turned a corner. A dangerous game that turns against him in the episode of Friday, October 15, already available on Salto, when Jacob and Camille take his skin off him. Grant lawrens reacts to the tragic end of his character for Télé-Loisirs.
Why did Caesar die in More beautiful life ?
Fans of daily soap operas know it: you should NEVER get attached to a character. As sympathetic as he is, he can at any time be a victim of the twisted imagination of the screenwriters or the desire of the actor to leave the series. But unlike Fabienne Carat, who kept her pregnancy a secret, Caesar’s death is not a decision of his interpreter. “I was surprised because I wasn’t expecting it, confess Grant Lawrens, who also confided in the shooting of his last scenes. I was called to warn me, then I spoke with Géraldine Gendre [la productrice de Plus belle la vie, ndlr] who explained to me that it was a decision of the authors, that it was for history. We tell stories, so if it makes sense, we have to act it out. This is the game. We do not sign contracts for an indefinite period. When I am offered intrigues, I accept them, if I am no longer offered, I do not consider myself betrayed. Originally, I wasn’t supposed to come back on the show. I always considered myself lucky whenever I was offered a plot. ”
“The death of Caesar is justified”, says Grant Lawrens
Has the actor who has played Rochat’s nephew since 2015 tried to change the end of his character by really making him go to Canada, as he explains to those around him? “I didn’t try to turn the tide by asking production to keep me, I accepted the decision, Explain Grant Lawrens. Even though Caesar is bad, mean, and often hated by viewers, I think there was some form of sympathy for him nonetheless. But in this intrigue, he still wanted to have Baptiste killed! He has turned a corner and his death is justified. In my opinion, it will be more acceptable to see him die for that reason rather than for what he generally was. ”