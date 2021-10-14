the democratic depression in the face of the irresistible return of Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump at a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, October 9, 2021. SCOTT OLSON / AFP

In politics, cyclothymia is a bad advisor. It prevents us from seeing the nuances and ambiguities of the moment. Democrats are there. The coming to power of Joe Biden had diffused an exaggerated feeling of euphoria. Thanks to a narrow majority in the Senate and the House of Representatives, anything seemed possible. The reformist ambitions of the new president unfolded in unexpected ways. America could consider turning two pages at a time, that of the Covid-19 epidemic and that of the war in Afghanistan. Twitter and Facebook having deprived Donald Trump of his favorite outlets, cleaning up the public debate seemed within reach.

Almost nine months later, depression looms. The military withdrawal from Afghanistan turned into a fiasco. The number of contaminations, although declining (around 96,000 per day), remains at a high level, because vaccination is leveling off. The two major bills wanted by Joe Biden, on infrastructure and the revitalization of the welfare state, are currently being negotiated by shopkeepers in the Democratic camp.





The White House sails between two so-called moderate senators (Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema) and progressive elected officials. It is betting on a complete redistribution of political cards, in the event of the final adoption of the two texts. The new deadline is the end of October. “By giving priority to the progressive agenda, Joe Biden accentuated the lines of division with the Republican Party and antagonized the independent voters, who had rightly voted for him believing that he would succeed in reducing tensions”, warns William Galston, an expert on American politics at the Brookings Institution (listed center left).

Noting the worrying erosion of Joe Biden in the polls since mid-August, including on his main strengths such as the fight against the health crisis or leadership, the Democratic camp is under high tension. Especially since Donald Trump is preparing his revenge, even if it means burning everything. The hopes maintained by Joe Biden, that of a return to a civilized confrontation between Democrats and Republicans, have been swept away. The cordon connecting Donald Trump to the base of the Grand Old Party remains strong, preventing elected officials from distancing themselves, or even accepting an honest examination of the January 6 insurgency on Capitol Hill. According to a Pew Research Center study published on October 6, two-thirds of supporters want the former president to play an active political role in the years to come (+ 10% since January). Among them, 44% hope for a new candidacy.

