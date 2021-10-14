The Disco Elysium – The Final Cut nugget is available on Xbox Series and Xbox One! | Xbox one

Released on October 15, 2019 and published by Humble Bundle, Disco Elysium is a game where you play as a detective who must solve the biggest case of his career. The title was released during a big year for independent video games, between Outer Wilds, Bloostained: Ritual of the night and Disco Elysium, the competition was severe at the Video Game Awards 2019! The detective game received awards for best narration, best indie game and best role-playing game. First arrived on PC, then on PS4 and PS5 on March 30, 2021, the title has just landed on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.

A richer version with French subtitles

If reading English is a complicated task for you, know that the title is now fully translated into French. Only downside for worshipers of the language of Molière, the audio is in English. A little snag that shouldn’t prevent you from launching this little nugget that is Disco Elysium. It was a great surprise from the ZA / UM studio and its final version greatly embellishes it. With its freedom of action and exciting quests, it is the perfect example of the paper role-playing game converted on our consoles.





Considered by many to be a cult game, Disco Elysium makes you take the place of a detective on the island of Martinaise. After a very alcoholic evening, you wake up in a hotel, without the slightest memory. Your memory entirely gone, you will have to understand the reason for your coming to this island. But nothing forces you to do it, the title gives you complete freedom and you can do whatever you want. An ocean of possibilities wrapped in an atypical writing awaits you, where your imagination is given free rein.

Disco Elysium is available on PC, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and Google Stadia. A boxed version will be released on November 9 for the PS4.