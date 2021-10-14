“The disease is here”: Mathieu (L’Amour is in the meadow 15) gives news on his state of health!

The Cadasil disease from which Mathieu is affected requires him to perform a systematic MRI in order to see the evolution of his pathology in his body. The candidate of L’amour est dans le pré 15 thus wanted to give his news to the members of his community with whom he is particularly close. Information at least reassuring if we trust the statements of the breeder of Camargue bulls. The course of his disease is indeed stationary compared to last year. Like what there is not too much concern to be done on this side. On the other hand, this pathology is still present and the hyper signals visible in the white matter testify to it.

The news is pretty good

For the members of Mathieu’s community, the most important thing is that it does not affect his current state of health in any way. The breeder we had the opportunity to see in L’Amour est dans le meadow 15 indeed declared that he felt particularly well. This, despite the fact that Cadasil’s disease is still present. However, he still has an appointment with his neurologist at the end of the month. This will ultimately allow him to be completely fixed on the subject.





Mathieu (L’Amour est dans le pré) gives news about his state of health / Copyright Instagram

It is a particularly optimistic Mathieu that we therefore have the opportunity to see in this story that he has just shared on Instagram. The broad smile that emerges on his lips testifies to this. The beautiful love affair he lives with Alexandre must also have something to do with it.