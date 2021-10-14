the early summary of episode 1035 of Thursday, October 14

Thursday October 14 in Tomorrow belongs to us, who is preparing a wedding for the end of the year and will see a new lawyer land… Roxane’s kidnapper puts on make-up. She tries to get him to talk and asks him if he was doing the same to Emilie. Victoire (Solène Hébert comments on the recent changes in Tomorrow belongs to us) and Sara buy oysters from Judith and Noa Josse (who is Tristan Jerram?). Upon contact with him, Victoire has a heart that beats very strongly and feels bad. Sara tries to search the farmhouse, but she is spotted by the grandfather. Sara decides to tell Martin about their suspicions, reminding him that Victoire’s visions are the only lead left to find Roxane. When Martin asks Georges (Mayel Elhajaoui reveals what awaits the couple) his opinion, Victoire is surprised to hear him support her, especially after their breakup. In front of the police station, she thanks him. “It can’t end like this between us”, he begins. He regrets not having supported her. But Victoire admits that she feels different and more out of place in their relationship. “I came close to death and I see things differently, she explains. I am reviewing my priorities.“Georges is hurt to see that he is no longer part of it.

Anna is the new hospital psychologist!

Anna and Karim are enjoying their reunion. They would have been in bed all day, but Anna has to go to the hospital for her new job. She is nervous about receiving her first patient as a psychologist. Samuel (Axel Kiener) welcomes him, surprised by this reconversion. Anna tells him that before becoming a journalist, she had studied psychology and therefore had “want to return to his first love”. She says she has “need stability right now” and this job is a bit “the continuity of what she did before” with his interviews.





Angie helps Sofia (Emma Smet whom Sylvie Vartan does not watch in the series) to prepare her speech for the presidency of the BDE. For his part, Charlie is studying with Nathan, who advises her on a sexy outfit, but she refuses. Later, Sofia provides with her speech and her program. After her, Charlie conversely makes an oven with his spades to his competitor. She sinks more and more and, seeing her certain defeat, ends up attacking one of the students who films her.

Karim wants a baby with Anna!

Karim (Samy Gharbi has thought about quitting the show) visits Anna and brings her a bouquet for her first day. In the evening, they celebrate their reunion with a romantic picnic on the beach. But they are interrupted by a phone call from a patient. Karim gives a surprise Anna a box with baby booties, a pink and a blue: “So, little girl or little boy?” Anna is surprised! When she wanted a baby, he didn’t. Karim reminds him that at the time, the situation was different. According to him, now is the perfect time. But Anna doesn’t see it that way when she’s just starting a new job. Despite Karim’s insistence, she is adamant: “I’m sorry, this is really not a good time.”

Did Noa kidnap Roxane?

Georges and Sara question Noa at the farmhouse. The young man assures that he was with Judith during the kidnapping of Roxane, which the young girl confirms. Martin announces to Sara that he is withdrawing her from the case because she is no longer objective. She begs him, but “it is for the good of the investigation”. At Samuel’s, Sara and Victoire refuse to give up. Victoire is convinced that the answer lies in her drawings. Among these is a fish surrounded by symbols, a design that appears … on Noa’s backpack!