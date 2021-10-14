the early summary of episode 249 of Thursday, October 14

Marta finally confesses the reasons for her lie. Enzo tries his luck again with Deva. While Hortense and Mehdi investigate Landiras!
Thursday October 14 in Here it all begins, who will welcome a new chef, Olivia’s ex-husband and where two former characters will make a remarkable comeback … In the early morning, Rose announces to Marta that she has inquired about the birth of little Naël. In addition to the lie of the young woman, Rose knows that the identity of the little boy has been tampered with. She refuses to let Marta take him with her. This one is annoyed and leaves the place. She finds Theo and Charlene. The brother and sister are obviously ready to take on their new roles: that of daddy and that of auntie. Marta (Sarah Fitri) remains silent and leaves for class …
Enzo tries his luck again with Deva …
For his part, Enzo tries his luck again with Deva, who remains unmoved. She says she is very busy with her lessons but refutes Tom’s words. Enzo is reassured, he imagines that Deva (Kathy Packianathan) still wants to go out with him. Enzo then goes to explain himself with Tom, who continues to tell him that Deva is not interested in him. Charlène comes to warn Tom that Enzo is having fun sending hateful comments under his ASMR videos. But Tom is not afraid of this “kid”. While chatting with Deva during Chef Listrac’s lesson, Tom is taken to task by Enzo. Deva then announces to the latter that Tom was right: she doesn’t want to go out with him.
Hortense and Mehdi investigate Landiras!
Teyssier (Benjamin Baroche, who claims his love for a cult series) comes to see Mehdi and wants to hear him say that he will no longer come to complain about teacher Zacharie Landiras. Mehdi complies and the director advises him to “shut up” in the future and to let himself “be guided by master Landiras”. But Mehdi confides in Hortense that he still believes that their pastry teacher is hiding something … Hortense wants to investigate. In class, Hortense plays the model students. Then begins to question his teacher. Zacharie (who is Julien Alluguette, the new pastry teacher?) Changes his version concerning his badge and says that he fell down the stairs … Mehdi is sure of it: he lies all over the place. Then the two students do research on Mohammed Ben Abdelaziz, the emir mentioned by Landiras for whom he would have worked just before arriving at the Institute. But they discover that this one died more than six months ago. They tell all this to Eliott. He also thinks it’s hiding something …
Marta explains the reasons for her lie
Théo received the response from the real estate agency. He has the apartment! Marte remains very cold … and is not really enthusiastic. Théo understands that something is going on. Marta lies to him and tells him that this new adventure is too rushed. Théo (Khaled Alouach) is disappointed and leaves the room. Later, Marta helps Clotilde give her cooking class. Jasmine asks him where Naël is and begins to ask indiscreet questions. Marta asks him to stop and finally confesses the truth: “He’s not my son!” (Here is our theory on who Nael’s real parents are).
Rose (Vanessa Demouy, who recently shared a snapshot of her youth) comes to chat with Marta, cloistered in her room. She wants to understand why the young woman lied. Marta confides then: she is afraid of never being able to have children. She revealed to have endometriosis. She had a “fix” on Naël for fear of never being able to be a mother. Rose then tells her the story of her pregnancy which ended at eight months. Then tells her that she has to explain herself to Theo. While she is in class with Theo, Jasmine does not manage to keep the recent events of the day to herself and announces to him that Marta is not Naël’s mother. Theo goes to find his partner and raises his voice: “You made fun of me!”. He is very angry with Marta, who starts to cry. She then confesses to him that she is ill. But Theo doesn’t care, for him, Marta tried to steal a child. He ends their relationship.