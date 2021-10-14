the early summary of episode 250 of Friday, October 15

Will Marta find herself totally isolated after her lie is revealed in Here it all begins ? Louis decides to take on a new challenge. The mystery around Landiras thickens.
Friday October 15 in Here it all begins, who will welcome a new chef, Olivia’s ex-husband, and where two former characters will make a remarkable comeback … Teyssier tells Théo that it is a good thing that Naël is not his child, like that he is rid of this story and of Marta (Sarah Fitri) at the same time. Théo (Khaled Alouach) defends his girlfriend in the face of his father’s provocations. For her part, Marta goes to speak to Charlene, who listens to her with compassion about her endometriosis and her desire for a child.
Naël was kidnapped
In class, several students bring up the Marta and Naël affair, Greg and Jasmine being very critical while Anaïs defends Marta. Theo goes to see Rose, who explains to him the state of mind in which Marta was when she lied. He understands the situation better and goes to see her to come to terms with her. They agree that they are not yet ready to have a child, but they do not dismiss the idea for later. Rose worries about Naël’s balance with all these upheavals, but Antoine reassures her. Jasmine and Kelly cross them and say their goodbyes. Later, when the social worker has to pick up the baby, Rose, Antoine and Marta discover that Naël has been kidnapped. Here is our theory on the identity of Nael’s real parents.
Louis will become a professor at the Institute
Louis announces to his mother that he has changed his mind about his trip to Tokyo and wants to support her. But Teyssier (Benjamin Baroche claims his love for a cult series) refuses that Delobel replaces her so she thinks her project will fall apart. Louis then decides to offer himself to Teyssier for the replacement. The director accepts, on condition that Louis leaves Double A. The young man then celebrates the news with his mother. He believes that joining the teaching team represents one more step towards the post of director.
What is Landiras’ secret?
Eliott did research on Landiras (Julien Alluguette shares an anecdote with Mikaël Mittelstadt). It has been a year since he worked for the Emir and, in the meantime, nothing appears about him on the Internet. With Mehdi, he decides to dig into the pastry chef’s business. During a spit cake class, they manage to get the teacher away from his business and find photos of a certain Gabrielle Massa on her phone, as well as a newspaper clipping indicating that she is the companion of another. chief. Then, Eliott brings up the chief in question in front of Landiras, who denies knowing him and gets angry. At the end of the lesson, Landiras questions Mehdi about Eliott’s behavior and the student ends up admitting that they are wondering about him and his lies. “That’s none of your business, that’s clear!“, says Landiras before leaving. But what is the chief hiding?