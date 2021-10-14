The fifth installment of the “Scream” saga will be released in theaters on January 12, 2022 – Check out the trailer that has just been unveiled – VIDEO

Fans of “Scream” are impatiently awaiting the January 12, 2022 theatrical release of the fifth installment of the famous saga. And to make spectators wait, Paramount Pictures has just unveiled the trailer for the feature film.

In these images we find the famous trio of original actors, Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox.

Note that Dylan Minnette, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega and Mason Gooding will also be showing.





A few months ago, in a tweet, screenwriter Kevin Williamson wrote on Twitter: “It’s in the box for ‘Scream’, which is the official title of the upcoming film! Almost 25 years ago, when I wrote ‘Scream’ and Wes Craven brought it to life, I couldn’t have imagined the lasting impact it would have on you fans. I can’t wait for you to come back to Woodsboro and have very scared again. I think Wes would have been very proud of the movie Matt and Tyler are directing. I am delighted to reunite with Neve, Courteney, David and Marley, and to work with a new team of filmmakers and an incredible cast of newcomers who have come together to continue Wes’ legacy with the next installment in the franchise that is so close to my heart. See you in theaters in January 2022. “

Synopsis: (Allocine)

Twenty-five years after the peaceful town of Woodsboro was hit by a series of violent murders, a new killer dons the mask of Ghostface and targets a group of teenagers. He is determined to bring back the dark secrets of the past.