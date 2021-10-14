The “flat tax” has boosted the payment of dividends

It is a highly flammable file. 200 days before the presidential election, the capital taxation monitoring and evaluation committee unveiled its thick report of nearly 200 pages on the effects of the major tax reforms implemented since the arrival of Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee. Quickly after his election, the Head of State had transformed the wealth tax (ISF) into tax on real estate wealth (IFI) and set up a single flat-rate levy on capital income, (PFU or “flat tax). Added to this was the reduction in corporate income tax, which should reach 25% by the end of the five-year term. the ranks of “yellow vests.” In the presidential battle, some candidates like Yannick Jadot plead for a climate fortune tax (ISF climat) while others like Jean-Luc Mélenchon advocate a return of the ISF.

As Emmanuel Macron’s term ends in a few months, this eagerly awaited document draws up an unflattering assessment for the executive. “The observation of the major economic variables – growth, investment, flows of household financial investments, etc. – before and after the reforms is not enough to conclude on the real effect of these reforms […] it will not be possible to estimate by this only means whether the abolition of the ISF allowed a reorientation of the savings of the taxpayers concerned towards the financing of companies“ explain the authors of this third report. In 2017, Emmanuel Macron had promoted his reforms against the promise of a “flow” to the economy. With the publication of this explosive opinion, the president will surely find it difficult to shed his image of “president of the rich”.

A jump in dividends and greater concentration over the past four years

The first lesson of this report is that the entry into force of the single flat-rate levy of 30% on capital income has led to a jump in dividends paid to the households concerned. “The strong increase in dividends declared by households for 2018 (23 billion euros, after 14 billion in 2017), was confirmed in 2019 (additional increase of around 1 billion) and in 2020 (stability compared to 2019) “, note economists. Despite the violent plunge of the French economy in 2020 of about -9%, the distribution of dividends from companies to households has remained relatively stable.

This dividend boom has been accompanied by greater concentration at the top of the pyramid. In 2019, nearly 60% of dividends (62%) were received by 40,000 households (0.1% of households) including 31% by 3,900 households (0.01% of households) whereas in 2017, at the time of arrival Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, half of the dividends had been distributed to 38,000 households, 22% of which by 3,800 households. Among the other impressive results, the better-off including “Dividends increased by more than 100,000 euros between 2017 and 2018 or between 2018 and 2019 totaling 9 billion euros in additional dividends in 2018 and 2019 compared to 2017, or 100% of the net increase observed since 2017.”

It appears that the implementation of the single flat-rate deduction has contributed to this increase in dividends, but other elements may also play a role.

“On a small sample, we see a very strong effect of the reform of the PFU on the distribution of dividends. Other factors may have played a role. The year 2017 corresponds to a year of improvement in the economic situation. The transformation of the CICE lower contribution could have had a role in the increase in dividends “declared Fabrice Lenglart chairman of the committee and director of the statistics service of the Ministry of Health (Drees) during a press briefing.

Regarding its impact on the economy, the implementation of this flat tax did not, however, really have any repercussions. “No effect on investment or on the wage bill is visible following the establishment of the PFU in 2018” adds the statistician. On the side of Bercy, the entourage of the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire struggles to do “the link between PFU, IFI and investment. At this stage, studies fail to identify the effect of these reforms on business investment. We still lack perspective on studies. Choices in companies can take time to materialize. Confidence in the stability of the fiscal framework increases over time. “

End of the ISF: few returns

Did the abolition of the wealth tax in 2017, born under the presidency of François Mitterrand in the 1980s, lead to a wave of returns from rich tax exiles? “On tax exile, as in past years, asset managers do not report significant returns from wealthy clients from abroad” say the researchers. However, opponents of the ISF had rejected this tax on the grounds that it provoked every year waves of expatriation to countries which were more favorable for tax purposes.





While researchers have noted a positive balance between departures and arrivals in recent years, this figure represents only a small proportion of taxpayers subject to such a levy. “Before the abolition of the ISF, the balance of departures and returns on French soil was negative. After the reform, the balance is positive with the implementation of the tax on real estate fortunes but it is not than a few taxpayers “ says Fabrice Lenglart. “This change involves small numbers of around a few hundred, compared with the 130,000 taxpayers subject to the IFI in 2019” specify the authors of the report. This figure is also to be related to the 360,000 taxpayers subject to the ISF.

Corporate governance: little effect

The wealth tax has also been criticized because it did not encourage managers to let go of their companies when changes were desirable to ensure the proper functioning and sustainability of the company. However, the work carried out by economists does not show “the convincing effect of the abolition of the ISF on the average age of managers of companies exposed to the reform, neither on the probability of change of manager, nor on the probability of entry of a manager aged less than 50 years old. “ Here again, the end of the ISF does not seem to have had an impact on corporate governance.

Sensitive data

The representatives of the evaluation committee did not hide the difficulties of the researchers in carrying out their work in a short time. “The data is extremely sensitive. You have to match the data but the researchers could not do it directly. You need a trusted third party. The researchers only had access to the data at the last moment. If a team of research only has two months to do its job, it has less time to express results “ explained Fabrice Lenglart. On the side of Bercy, the relatives of Bruno Le Maire welcome “greater transparency”. Access to data has been made more complicated due to “tax secrecy”. Besides, “the work of the general directorate of public finances (DGFIP) was delayed by the payment of the solidarity fund” do we justify to explain the delay. A few months before the electoral battle, pressure is mounting on the services of the Ministry of Finance.

The French tax authorities “under pressure” to control aid to companies