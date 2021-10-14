the free game of the week is going to woo all zombie fans

The weeks go by at full speed and the Epic Games Store continues to satiate its users with its weekly giveaways. Free games, and more, with just one account. Many aficionados of the system collect their New Year’s gifts every week. And this week, the free game should be a hit with zombie fans.

This week, only one game is offered by Epic Games. Nevertheless, the Steam competitor is trying to ensure this change with an Epic pack for the game. Paladins, an FPS signed Hi-Rez Studios that looks likeOverwatch and of Team Fortress 2. Alongside this game pack, comes the unknown Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse, a title in which you play as a real zombie and must wreak havoc in the city to collect juicy brains. A game and a pack that are already available on the Epic Games Store. Please note, you only have until October 21, 5 p.m., to collect them.

This week, Epic decided to offer a game pack, for a change, rather than a game. An Epic pack that includes 4 characters for the game Paladins, namely Androxus, Raum, Tyra and Ying. A character for each role that will allow you to learn the game, in the event that you want to give it a try. There are also 4 skins: Androxus Exalted, Raum Dominator, Tyra Baronne and Ying Gueuledeloup. 4 characters and 4 skins as well as a free diamond chest, a pack that will eventually interest fans of the genre.





The Epic Game Pack from Paladins is available until October 21, 5 p.m. right there.

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse

Head to the town of Punchbowl in Pennsylvania to play as a brain-hungry zombie. Pour out your hatred on the locals and “show them that law and order are no match for an undead ready for anything“. To carry out your operations successfully, you just have to bite into everything that moves. And if you run out of “zombie spit”, “gut grenades” or even “superb cursed gas”, all you have to do is jump on the premises to collect ammunition.

And since the adventure is more fun for many, you can invite a friend to join you in the game by letting them play the character of Grubbs via a co-op mode. To expand your army, you will only have to transform your preys of a day into undead allies. A game that garnered 92% positive feedback on Steam for 791 reviews posted. A cool game that should appeal to zombie fans, especially as Halloween approaches.

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse is available until October 21, 5 p.m., right here.

It should be noted that the next free game has already been announced, and that it is about Among the Sleep – Enhanced Edition.