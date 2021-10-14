The gendarmes will receive 26 Alpine A110 Pure to fight against the go fast

It’s official, the Ministry of the Interior has just announced that it has ordered 26 copies of Alpine A110 Pure for the national gendarmerie.

The Ministry of the Interior has just officially announced what we have been anticipating in recent weeks: “Following a call for competition initiated in June 2021, the Ministry of the Interior will acquire rapid vehicles from intervention for the National Gendarmerie. The Renault company won the contract, with the Alpine A110 Pure model ; this contract was notified on October 11, for four years. An order for 26 copies has been placed. “

Anti go fast weapon?

During the next four years therefore, the men in blue of the Brigade Rapide d’Intervention will ride in the French sports coupe with the A arrows: “These vehicles will allow the police to carry out interventions on the motorway, involving infringing cars at high speed., as part of road safety or judicial police missions (drug trafficking, for example). Two of them will be dedicated to training in rapid intervention. ”Reports the government website.

Remember that this is not a first between the police and Alpine since at the end of the 1960s already, The original Alpine A110 was one of the first cars of the French Gendarmerie’s Rapid Intervention Brigade, as there were SM (Maserati motor) Gendarmerie (see video at the beginning of the article).

The 252hp Alpine A110 Pure ordered by the Ministry of the Interior (upgraded A110 S to 292hp for the gendarmes?), Will be “assembled and assembled in Dieppe (Seine-Maritime), then equipped for the specific needs of the gendarmes by the Durisotti company “. Two first copies will be delivered by the end of the current year, then 24 additional units over the months of 2022.