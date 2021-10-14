the good idea of ​​virtual reality that we want to see tweaked

HTC unveiled this Thursday its new product for virtual reality, the HTC Vive Flow. A new design of portable glasses, intended to be more ergonomic and lighter than a helmet, with the promise of greater ease for many activities and moments of relaxation. An original approach that we were able to try.

At first glance, they look like gigantic sunglasses that almost give the appearance of a fly. This is our first impression when we discover the HTC Vive Flow, the brand new product dedicated to virtual reality unveiled by the American brand.

For those who have already tried an Oculus Quest 2, a Google DayDream or a Microsoft HoloLens headset, with the Vive Flow, we are a bit at a new crossroads of what virtual reality is trying to do in order to arouse the membership.

An original design

The HTC Vive Flow surprises with its design. The brand wanted to make them compact, light and comfortable glasses to facilitate immersion. It is quite successful. The glasses weigh only 189 grams (against 600 to 800 grams for a helmet) and are flexible enough at the temples to adjust to any head shape. This provides real comfort, especially if you are sitting on your sofa, against a cushion or in your bed. Nothing gets in the way of the back of your head or presses on it. In addition, the rests arranged at the ends allow the glasses to be well in place, whatever your position.

The pad, which serves as a bit of eyecups on the sides and a protective cover on the front, is made of soft fabric. Inspired by that of the Focus 3, it is magnetized to the glasses and is therefore easily removed without forcing to be cleaned, stored or simply to better adjust the view. The whole thus offers an easy port to enjoy the different experiences that will be possible on the two interior screens.

However, you won’t be able to wear HTC Vive Flow with your eyeglasses, unlike some virtual reality headsets. But HTC has found an ingenious ploy with the possibility of adjusting the vision correction (diopter) for each eye using an adjustable dial (from 0 to 6).

The helmet does not heat up and the air outlet, which enters from above and comes out below the field of vision, is perfectly managed so as never to obstruct or blow into the face. And this, despite the presence of a ventilation grid at the level of the nose which is there to suck the air released also by your face. This has the merit of allowing a longer wearing without discomfort.

Only small downside: this cable which leaves the right branch and which remains there permanently. It’s there for a very specific reason: plug in the headset to make it work. And for that, you have to connect this USB-C cable to a smartphone or to an external battery.

For the first, if this will have an impact which remains to be determined on the autonomy, it will also serve as a remote control for the various experiments and you will then always have it in hand. It’s up to you to position the cable so as not to be hampered. The battery, on the other hand, will have to slip into a pocket on you. It might be a little less convenient, but that’s the price to pay to switch to the virtual world on offer.

With a 10,000 mAh battery, HTC announces 5 hours of autonomy for its headset. But that will obviously depend on the use you make of it, connected in Wifi or in 5 G.

A screen of good quality

Inside the HTC Vive Flow, there is an overall 3.2K screen, with a 100 ° field of view. This is significantly less than the 114 ° of the HP Reverb G2 or even the 110 ° of the Oculus Quest 2 and even the HTC Vive Focus 3. But the mobility allowed by a more compact device is appreciable to give a great feeling of mobility. To this, HTC adds a refresh rate of 75 Hz for good fluidity (adapts to the needs of the content consumed) and 3D spatial sound quite appreciable for immersion.





The speakers are located in the branches and are well made, without being extraordinary. But they leave good quality sound for the different experiences tested (film, game, walk, etc.) without spitting or making the whole neighborhood benefit. Good news, the device also relies on the Bluetooth connection in addition to wifi, you are free to pair your usual wireless headphones with the HTC Vive Flow (we do not recommend the Bluetooth headset, it will not be practical!).

You will thus be able to enjoy your content on a screen that will give the impression of being 30 inches diagonally before your eyes. The HD image is rather of quality. To control the menus, you have buttons on the upper edge of the glasses, but all in all quite minimalist: an ignition button on the right which will also serve as validation, and sliders on the left for volume and navigation.

No risk of seeing it work by itself: as soon as you remove the Vive Flow from your head, it switches off and goes into standby thanks to the integrated presence sensor. And with a double click on the power button, you can switch to Passtrough to find out what is happening around you in the real world thanks to the on-board cameras on the screens on the outside.

What is the HTC Vive Flow used for?

By opting for a compact and almost autonomous model, HTC wants its device to become an everyday companion. The brand focuses on uses for entertainment (watching a movie on Netflix, videos, playing your favorite compatible games, going for a walk …), meditation, exchanges with friends via Vive Sync or even productivity thanks to the multiple applications that can be used.

Because if the Vive Flow can work with a gallery of integrated apps, a legacy of its Viveport platform and some that may be integrated initially (we could not have a list of what will be on board), the rest will come from from your smartphone connected via MirrorCast and streamed through the glasses. To complete its offer, HTC is launching a dedicated Viveport subscription with applications for well-being, games, exclusive content or to improve your productivity. We will also appreciate the transport mode provided to be able to take advantage of his glasses by car, plane or other, conditions not always optimal in terms of movement if you are seated.

Note that HTC Vive Flow only works with Android devices for the moment. Compatibility with the iPhone will arrive in the future, we hope on the side of Seattle.

Is there a future for such a product?

We would like to answer yes to our own question. Offering virtual reality with a more compact and easy-to-carry headset, therefore in the form of glasses, is obviously a good initiative. From our first glimpse, there is rather potential on the ease of use and the screen, the heart of the experience all the same, seemed pretty good to us, at least for watching a Netflix series or playing a game. Alice in Wonderland while enjoying the 360 ​​° decor (and the size reductions brought about by history). Lightweight and easy to wear, you can easily imagine yourself comfortably seated to enjoy a relaxation session.

On paper, there is therefore everything to make it an interesting product (we do not mention here the design which remains a matter of taste…). However, there are still a few points that will merit further study. For HTC, it is the presentation of a third category of products intended for virtual reality, after the ambitious HTC Vive Pro 2 which requires a PC and the HTC Vive Focus 3 autonomous, but intended for the professional environment.

We would have dreamed of seeing a hybrid product arrived, close to Focus in his mind. But HTC constantly reminds us that everything is not financially viable against the Oculus Quest 2 (which sells at a loss, offset by the professional economic model of its headset). So, the firm has opted for a totally different path with its Vive Flow which is not totally autonomous, not totally powerful (it depends on the power of your smartphone).

It is a daring bet. In the past, although it has proven to be practical, the smartphone as a medium for diving into the virtual world has not been very successful. Google has abandoned its DayDream, Samsung has done the same with its Gear VR. The overheating generated by the position of the screen right in front of the eyes, the impact on the battery have overcome the hopes of the two giants.

HTC tries to take up the torch by leaving the phone in your pocket or in your hand, with well-defined uses (it serves as a “magic wand” to control the interface or controller in game). It will be necessary to see the head of the catalog to judge the relevance in the long term of the HTC Vive Flow and all its promises of use. If it manages to become useful – we do not say essential – and at least to serve for virtual reality enthusiasts as much as a Quest 2, the bet will be won.

But there is still a first point that stings: the price. At 549 euros, we are in a fairly high range for a product that does not overflow with advanced technologies or accessories (the battery and the transport box are extra). It’s a budget to plan for families and curious people who want to try it out. The virtual reality enthusiast will have already opted for a completely different more advanced product. The pack may hurt the portfolio for HTC while the idea is to be welcomed and could inevitably be emulated thereafter. But someone has to pay the initial costs …

HTC Vive Flow price and availability

The HTC Vive Flow glasses will be available at the beginning of November at a price of 549 euros on the site of HTC and partner resellers. Pre-orders begin October 14. A set of seven contents will be offered for any pre-order. The glasses are sold with a fabric storage case and the necessary cables.

A subscription to Viveport at 5.99 euros per month to have unlimited access to the catalog of immersive applications is offered.