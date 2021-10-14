More

    The latest Ghibli soon on Netflix in France

    The latest Ghibli soon on Netflix in France

    Netflix will soon welcome Aya and the Witch, the latest animated film released by Ghibli Studios in theaters.

    Netflix had added the Ghibli movies in January 2020 to its catalog, delighting many of their subscribers. Netflix has since stated that 55 million accounts have viewed at least one of the Ghibli productions (according to Netflix criteria that we told you about a few days ago). These subscribers will therefore also be happy to know that the latest film from Ghibli studios, Aya and the Witch, will be added to the Netflix France catalog from November 18. Note that it is Ghibli’s first creation entirely in computer graphics.


    As a reminder, Aya and the Witch was directed by Gorō Miyazaki, the son of the famous master Hayao Miyazaki who co-founded the studio in 1985. Miyazaki fils had previously directed Tales of Earthsea and Poppy Hill. The plot of the film, inspired by the eponymous novel by Diana Wynne Jones, takes place in the 1990s in England, when the orphan Aya is adopted by a witch.

    Aya and the Witch will be available on Netflix France from November 18th.

