The low supply of immunoglobulins suggests tensions, according to the Medicines Agency

Immunoglobulins, therapeutic products derived from human plasma, may be lacking in France due to the drop in blood donations due to Covid-19, and the Medicines Agency (ANSM) recalls that they must be reserved as a priority for treatment of certain diseases.

Among these priority indications, one notes in particular the syndrome of Guillain-Barré (a neurological disease) or the disease of Kawasaki (an inflammatory disease), recalled the ANSM Thursday. Also a priority is the prophylaxis treatment of certain at-risk subjects exposed to a confirmed case of measles (unvaccinated pregnant woman with no history of measles, immunocompromised people or babies under 6 months of age whose mother has measles).

Other indications in which immunoglobulins are used are prioritized in this particular context (“To reserve for vital emergencies” Where “non-priority“). In a press release, the ANSM points to “future tensions in human immunoglobulins (Ig), following a reduction in the supply capacities of laboratories“. “These tensions can be explained in particular by the worldwide drop in blood and plasma collection in the context of Covid-19She continues.





The creation of “working groups”

The health authorities have put in place “workgroups”To reflect on ways to overcome these supply tensions, bringing together representatives of patient associations and healthcare professionals. The first two meetings took place on September 30 and this Tuesday. In the meantime, the return to normal supply, “all stakeholders recalled the importance of strict compliance” of the “prioritization“Diseases that can benefit from”these essential drugs“.

Prepared from donated plasma, human immunoglobulins contain antibodies and are given as an injection to support the patient’s immune system in certain indications. This therapeutic product regularly experiences supply tensions. “Work is underway (…) to increase the collection of plasma over the long term and thus optimize the security of the supply of these treatments on French territory», Underlines the ANSM.