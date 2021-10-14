the measure extends to 12 new departments

From Monday, October 18, primary school children will be able to remove their masks in Ain, Haut-Rhin or Seine-et-Marne. Those of Lozère will put it back.

Wearing a mask will no longer be compulsory in primary school in 12 new departments from Monday, October 18, according to a decree published on Thursday, October 14 in the Official Journal. It was already no longer compulsory for primary school students in 68 French departments due to the low rate of circulation of Covid-19.

On the other hand, faced with the increase in the incidence rate in Lozère, the mask is once again compulsory for primary school pupils, for whom it was no longer compulsory. This brings the number of departments where this measure now applies to 79.





Here is the list of the 12 new departments concerned: Ain, Ariège, Charente, Cher, Drôme, Gard, Hérault, Moselle, Haut-Rhin, Var, Haute-Vienne and Seine et Marne.