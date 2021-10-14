the murderer used the victim’s credit card

A 77-year-old woman was found beheaded in her house in the seaside resort of Agde. While his killer is still at large, investigators discovered that he had withdrawn money with the victim’s bank card.

1000 euros. This is the booty that the fugitive withdrew after beheading a 77-year-old woman on Wednesday in her house in Agde, in Hérault. Actively wanted by the police, the man seized the victim’s credit card and debited the sum of 1,000 euros after his murder, BFMTV learned from a police source, confirming information from M6info.

The body of the widowed schoolteacher was discovered in her home, her head close to the body. It was his son who sounded the alert, worrying about the victim’s lack of response to his phone calls, Béziers prosecutor Raphaël Balland said in a statement.





The perpetrator of the wanted crime

“Significant resources are being used by the Montpellier judicial police to try to identify and question the perpetrator (s),” he added.

The prosecutor also specified that the victim was not known to the judicial authority and that the Agde police station had not received any complaint from her in recent years.