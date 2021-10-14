More

    The national gendarmerie orders 26 Alpine A110s to renew its car fleet

    The Home Office has announced that it has ordered 26 Alpine A110 (2017), report
    Dieppe Information. These Renault group sports cars are manufactured in France, in Dieppe (Seine-Maritime). They will come to equip the national gendarmerie. An order like a nod to the past. In 1967, the police were equipped with the legendary A110.

    This investment is part of a process of “rejuvenation and modernization” of the vehicle fleet of the police, it is specified in a press release. The Alpine will eventually replace the Renault Mégane RS used by the gendarmerie since 2011, indicates France Bleu Seine-Maritime.

    Made in Dieppe

    “These vehicles will allow the police to carry out interventions on the motorway, involving cars in violation at high speed, as part of road safety or judicial police missions (drug trafficking for example)”, explains the Ministry of the Interior.

    The models ordered are the A110 Pure, at 48,666 euros excluding tax (58,400 euros including tax) from the manufacturer’s catalog. They will be transformed into intervention vehicles by the company Durisotti. These Alpine can go from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.5 seconds. Other orders could follow.


