The new Chevrolet Corvette C8 officially available in Europe

Zapping Autonews Toyota Tundra (2022): the new generation of the pick-up in video

The latest version of the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is equipped for the first time with a V8 in the rear center position, whereas it had always opted for the V8 placed at the front and connected to the rear wheels. With this new configuration, the American sports car unveiled in the summer of 2019 takes on the air of a supercar. Distributed on the American market for over a year and a half, the beautiful is now officially on European soil. No need to go through importers or through long homologation stages of a model of American origin to afford the new Corvette C8.

From this October, it will be possible to order a personalized copy of the sports car, at a time when customers who have pre-ordered their launch edition will receive the first cars. To take advantage of the V8 6.2 atmo of 482 hp and 613 Nm of torque of the sports car as well as its acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.5 seconds (Vmax of 296 km / h), it will cost around 88,620 € in a coupé and € 92,300 in a convertible in France (excluding a penalty of € 30,000 in 2021 and € 40,000 in 2022). The American small block is associated with a new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Z51 performance package and 2LT finish as standard

Start the slideshow

Chevrolet Corvette C8 | Photos of the American sportswoman in Europe +50

Chevrolet Corvette C8Photo Credit – Chevrolet

Customers will be able to choose between two trim levels as well as a number of exterior and interior options for their new Corvette C8. Until now, only a launch version was offered to order. From October, the eighth-generation Corvette will be fitted as standard in Europe with the 2LT trim, while the 3LT trim will be available as an option.

Compared to the entry-level American model, Europeans benefit from the head-up display, navigation system, Bose audio system as well as heated and ventilated seats, among others. Among the options available in the catalog, there are carbon parts for the exterior such as the spoiler or the exterior mirrors, three types of seats to choose from (GT1, GT2 or Competition Sport), the lifting system on the front axle or again the 4.0 magnetic suspension system for refined driving dynamics. A total of 12 exterior colors, 6 interior colors and 4 wheel sets are available to choose from.





The Z51 performance package is also inevitable on the Corvette Stingray for the European market, as it is equipped as standard. This set includes manually adjustable coilovers for the suspension, Brembo brakes with larger discs and additional front air intakes. An electronic limited-slip differential, a shorter axle ratio, a sports exhaust system, an aerodynamic package and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires are also part of the game to have an ideal configuration from the start, without asking. of questions.

Prices of the Chevrolet Corvette C8 in France

Start the slideshow

Chevrolet Corvette C8 | Photos of the American sportswoman in Europe +50

Chevrolet Corvette C8Photo Credit – Chevrolet

Corvette 2LT: 88,620 €

Corvette 3LT: € 92,300

Corvette Cabriolet 2LT: 95 170 €

Corvette Convertible 3LT: € 98,860