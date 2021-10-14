The new Ford Focus goes to the very big screen

One month after the Ford Fiesta, it’s the Focus’s turn to get a makeover. The American manufacturer has opted for a gentle redesign, even if the octagonal grille of the new version gives it extra character. The standard LED lights and the new shields complete this change of dress which applies equally well to the sporty version, the ST or the more versatile Active.

A big screen, but not from Google

But the main novelty of this revisited Focus is inside. Indeed, Ford has replaced its traditional 8-inch screen with a “huge” 13.5-inch panel. Obviously, we are not yet at the level of a Tesla Model 3, but it should be remembered that Ford thus sets a record for its category. On the other hand, we are more circumspect about the choice to embark Sync4, the latest version of the home OS.





Dimitri Charitsis – 01net.com – The new Focus screen.



Indeed, from next year, Ford will switch all of its vehicles to Google Auto, which puts the rest of the Sync adventure at risk. Finally, it is unfortunate that certain customization options of Sync4 (present on the Mustang Mach-e) were snubbed on the Focus version of the OS.

Finally, on the engine side, in addition to the classic gasoline and diesel, the Focus will be entitled to an mHEV version, or a micro-hybrid as well as an E85 version, in France. This smooth restyling shouldn’t upset the price of the compact sedan. This will certainly start around 21,000 euros, the current price.