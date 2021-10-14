the new program which causes scandal in Belgium

On Monday evening, the private Flemish channel VTM will broadcast “Ik wil een kind” (“I want a child”) in which people who do not know each other will meet with the aim of conceiving a baby and then raising it. .

These are single people or couples who cannot, for medical or social reasons (homosexual couple, single mother, etc.), have children, who will be able to participate without there necessarily being feelings between these people.

This program already exists across the Channel under the title “Strangers Making Babies”, “Strangers Making Babies”, literally.

The best interests of the child must always come first

Benjamin Dalle, the Flemish Minister for Youth criticized the program on Twitter. “Having a child is not the same as finding a home or a partner. The best interests of the child must always come first,” he wrote.





The Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Caroline Vrijens, for her part, believes that it is important to put this kind of co-parenting in the spotlight to spark debate, but it is far from being the right method. indicates RTBF.

“Draw attention to this gap and offer an alternative”

VTM TV spokesperson Sylvia De Doncker defended the program in the Het Laatste Nieuws. “Many people choose conscious co-parenting, although it is not obvious. Those who do or are considering it are currently facing a lack of information, guidance and support. With this program, VTM wants to attract attention to this gap and offer an alternative. They receive the necessary advice from psychologists, specialists, lawyers and doctors in order to guarantee the well-being of the child. “