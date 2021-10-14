the not tender testimony of a former butler who denounces their “juicy gossip” against the royal family

Paul Burrell, as Lady Diana’s former butler, knew Prince Harry as a child. Today, he protests against his attitude and that of his wife Meghan Markle. He speaks of “backstabbing” and “juicy gossip” against the royal family.
The Megxit has stuck in the throats of many Britons. Starting with some members of the royal family, and former relatives of the inner circle of Queen Elizabeth II. In the almost discontinuous stream of criticisms of the prince harry and his controversial wife actress Meghan markle, it is today the language of Paul burrell which unties. This was none other than the former butler of Princess Diana, Harry’s mother, who knew him as a child. In a rather critical interview with the English version of the magazine Close, this former royal employee protests against the attitude of the couple exiled in the United States for almost two years. For him, they were guilty of treason by spreading the secrets of the Palace, when their function required precisely to keep it.
Harry and Meghan shattered the fantasy around the British royal family
It’s thundering : “Part of the fascination with the Royal Family and its popularity is that no one knows what really happens after the doors are closed. And when Harry and Meghan share glimpses of that life, it’s shocking, outrageous, and people love to hear about it “. For Paul Burrell, it is therefore clear: the Sussex spouses broke the protocols, but above all exploited the marketing power of their own family to nourish both their image of marginalized and to bring down the old principles of the most famous monarchy. of the planet. The former butler sees no other conclusion than the following: “They escaped from the royal family and regained their freedom, but in reality they will always be chained to the fact that being members of the royal family is the only thing that makes them interesting.”.
The Sussex spouses have “made their quarrel worse” with the monarchy
But, still bitter, he adds: “To play on these links is to stab the family in the back, and to worsen their quarrel”. Especially since a future event is again to be feared. Because he could still spoil the image of the Queen and his family. This is the publication of the memoirs of Prince William’s brother. These should in his eyes participate in the heap of “juicy gossip” that have been making things worse for several years. Paul Burrell concludes: “I imagine Harry’s book will be even more shocking than he has been able to say so far, because that’s what the publishers want.”.