the obligation will be lifted in 12 additional departments

The Covid-19 epidemic is on the decline. From Monday October 18, Ain, Ariège, Charente, Cher, Drôme, Gard, Hérault, Moselle, Haut-Rhin, Var, Haute-Vienne and Seine-et- Marne join the 67 French departments in which wearing a mask is no longer compulsory in primary school (from CP to CM2), since October 4, due to the low rate of circulation of Covid-19. A decree has been issued Thursday October 14 to Official newspaper. Less than twenty departments are now affected by this obligation.

Primary school students have been wearing masks at school for almost a year, but the obligation is lifted in the departments “Where the incidence rate stabilizes below the threshold of 50 per 100,000 inhabitants”. Teachers must continue to wear it.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Jean-François Delfraissy: “We did not foresee that the fourth wave would slow down so quickly”

Return of the mask to Lozère

On the other hand, due to the increase in the incidence rate in Lozère, the mask is once again compulsory for primary school pupils, for whom it was no longer compulsory. The incidence rate is again very high, at 106, and the number of cases has increased by 268% in one week.





The government examined on Wednesday in the Council of Ministers a bill proposing the extension, contested, of the transitional period of exit from a state of health emergency and the possibility of using the health pass until July 31, 2022, i.e. after the presidential election.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also The government no longer wants to do without the health pass

These provisions are only intended to enable the government to have the necessary tools and to keep “The cards in hand” to cope with a possible resurgence of the Covid-19 epidemic, explained Gabriel Attal, government spokesman, during the report of the Council of Ministers. If the epidemic situation continues to improve, “We will be able to adapt the health pass in the coming weeks, or even suspend it completely”, he clarified.

France is currently experiencing a decline in the Covid-19 epidemic, even if the situation remains “Worrying” in Guyana, according to health authorities.