The old ELPs pay off well! Is this the end?

PELs (housing savings plans) opened before March 1, 2011 show a return of 4.5% on average. However, this seems too high for the Banque de France which would like these rates to be revised downwards. It is in its annual report on regulated savings (2020), published at the beginning of September 2021 and available for consultation / download online, that the organization expressed its observations. Obviously, 2020 has been a special year since with the health crisis, the way of life of the French has changed. Their consumption has thus been “severely restricted”, as the Banque de France puts it, which has led to excess savings on their part. Thus, at the end of 2020, the French had set aside more than 110 billion euros, an unprecedented amount. And at the end of the first half of 2021, this surplus was estimated at 155 billion euros. The Banque de France considers that in this context, the regulations governing savings have shown their robustness. However, two limits already mentioned in the 2019 annual report on regulated savings are reappearing. These are LEP (popular savings accounts), the number of which is relatively low, although it could be more than doubled and thus increase from seven million to 15 million. Then come the old ELPs.

The problem of old ELPs



Outstanding amounts on old PELs are equal to 111 billion euros for, let us remember, a rate of return of 4.5%. And that’s the rub. According to the Banque de France, “these rates […] weigh on the good financing of the French economy and on social equity ”. The organization adds that compared to other medium-term investment solutions without risk for savers, such rates appear “out of sync”. The Banque de France also recalls that PELs opened before March 2011 can generate interest until savers withdraw the funds. Those opened later are, after 15 years, automatically transformed into classic savings accounts. In summary, the Banque de France finds the remuneration of former PELs too high and specifies that they are more often used as investment instruments and not as home savings instruments.

What does the Banque de France offer?



The Banque de France would like rates to be aligned to 1%, in particular so that people who opened a PEL before March 2011 and those who opened one after that date are on the same footing. And the Banque de France is not the only one of this opinion since the FBF (French Banking Federation) also considers that the rates of the old PEL are not in line with the current market. On the side of the Ministry of the Economy, Finance and Recovery, no rate revision is currently planned, but that does not mean that it will never be the case.