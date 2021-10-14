the opposition denounces “a sprinkling” of the start of the presidential campaign

Emmanuel Macron during the presentation of the France 2030 plan, at the Elysee Palace, Tuesday, October 12. JEAN-CLAUDE COUTAUSSE FOR “THE WORLD”

Tuesday, October 12, Emmanuel Macron presented the 10 major components that will include the France 2030 investment plan, so that the country “Become a great nation of innovation again”. A set of measures unveiled six months before the presidential election for an amount of 30 billion euros, which made the opposition react strongly on Wednesday.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also With the France 2030 plan, a campaigning Emmanuel Macron wants to defend “the spirit of victory and conquest”

Investment in nuclear power attacked on the left

On the left of the political spectrum, the virulent criticism relates in particular to the choice of the President of the Republic to invest in nuclear energy to the tune of 1 billion euros for “Ensuring the energy transition”, in addition to denouncing a plan serving a head of state already in the campaign.

Matthieu Orphelin, deputy and member of Europe Ecologie-Les Verts (EELV), former member of La République en Marche (LRM), lambasted in a press release published shortly after the announcements “A bet on productivism”, according to the illusion “From the myth that technology alone can save us”, worthy of the 1970s. A rhetoric shared by the presidential candidate of the ecological party, Yannick Jadot, Wednesday, October 13, on France 2: “It is above all a scattering plan, without a compass, which will give a lot of money to the lobbies but which does nothing for our country in the major necessary transitions. “

Watch the live again: “France 2030”: Emmanuel Macron’s speech on the investment plan

On the side of La France insoumise (LFI), the presidential candidate, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, denounced Tuesday the holding of a “New macronist propaganda day”, ofs “are already planned” and “Nuclear power plants everywhere”. Adrien Quatennens, LFI deputy from the North and party coordinator, interviewed on BFM-TV the same evening, summed up the investment plan as a “Sprinkling of billions without a strategic vision”.





The first national secretary of the Socialist Party (PS), Olivier Faure, meanwhile responded to the plan’s announcement video, shared by Mr. Macron on Twitter, on the horizon given by the project rather than on the basis of the measures: “Yes the dream is possible, but obviously we do not all have the same. Personally, before the Concorde and the Rafale I prefer the dream of freedom, equality and fraternity, which is the unfinished dream of the Republicans. “

“It’s an electoral program”

On the right, Valérie Pécresse, president of the Ile-de-France region and candidate for the nomination of the Republicans (LR) for the presidential election, for her part criticized the “Change of foot” opportune moment of the president as for the defense of nuclear power. “His plan was short of breath, it was a sprinkling, a kind of jumble that the State would have done or that the industrialists would have done anyway”, she castigates. Another candidate for the right-wing primary, Eric Ciotti, LR deputy for the Alpes-Maritimes, attacked Wednesday at the microphone of Sud Radio which, according to him, is more “An electoral rally than a concrete approach “. “It is not very serious to announce a plan for the future at the end of a five-year term. It is an electoral platform. Macron is in the countryside, checkbook open ”, he sums up. Eric Woerth, LR chairman of the National Assembly’s finance committee is the only one of his political family to welcome a plan to the microphone of France Inter “Up to the stakes”. He warns, however, to wait to see the application of the plan, if it “Does not turn into a sort of administrative slump”.

On the side of the National Rally (RN), Marine Le Pen taunted Tuesday evening the “Whatever the cost” by Emmanuel Macron in a press release. “The outgoing president commits the money of the French to restore his electoral image with promises which only bind his successor”, she supports. Jordan Bardella, president of the party, invited to the microphone of LCI, did not fail to blame Mr. Macron, described as “A liquidator” doing “Part of these predators from above who sold off the French industrial fabric to foreign interests” and which presents as opportune a plan of 30 billion euros to the French “Six months before the elections”.

The members of the government for their part developed the measures of the plan, the day after the announcements, recalling the course set by France 2030. The minister of ecological transition, Barbara Pompili, interviewed on RTL, stressed that the plan aims in particular of “Prepare ecological sovereignty” from the country. An argument shared by the government spokesperson, Gabriel Attal, at the microphone of BFM-TV who recalls that the plan carries both the ambition to tackle “The question of sovereignty and independence” and to “The question of the environment”.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also France 2030: “The return of General de Gaulle’s“ ardent obligation of the Plan ”will have been nothing but flash in the pan”