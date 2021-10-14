the paper version gradually withdrawn from sale

From March 2022, no ticket book will be available for sale in the Paris metro. The single cardboard ticket will always remain valid.

A page turns.

The sale of booklets of metro tickets in “paper” version ceased Thursday, October 14 in a hundred stations and stations of the public transport network of Ile-de-France. No booklets will be on sale from March 2022, replaced by cards or so-called “dematerialized” solutions.

A “gradual stop plan” for their sale, approved in April by the board of directors of Ile-de-France Mobilités (IDFM), promotes the replacement of the traditional carnet by transport tickets available on the Navigo Easy card , smartphones and the Navigo Liberté + contract.

Capped rates





Two formulas will be favored, extended to the whole of Ile-de-France by the end of 2022:

– The Navigo Easy card which allows you to buy tickets individually or in booklet. It is sold for 2 euros, which is profitable on the first purchase since the booklets of ten cardboard tickets are sold for 2 euros more expensive.

– The Navigo Liberté + card, a subscription formula allowing access to the network, excluding RER and trains outside Paris. The journeys counted are invoiced the following month.

A price cap of 5 euros per trip, or 40 euros for ten, will be applied. The measure called “tariff shield” should cost around sixty million euros per year to the regional authority.

Tickets from the booklets still valid

Unit tickets by SMS, more expensive, to take the bus, or the purchase of transport tickets on Android smartphone will also be offered. The single ticket will remain on sale for exceptional trips. And, “no worries: you can of course continue to use the t + tickets from your cardboard notebooks”, assures IDFM.

Each year, nearly 5 million tickets are demagnetized due to their proximity to keys or coins … And one in ten tickets bought in a book on average is never used because lost, damaged or forgotten, specifies the RATP.