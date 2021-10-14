The Paris Bourse ends sharply up 1.33%

The Paris Bourse closed sharply up 1.33% on Thursday, driven by initial positive corporate results and lower interest rates on the bond market.

The flagship CAC 40 index advanced 87.83 points to 6,685.21 points. The day before, he had gained 0.75%.

“The first factor for the rise in the markets today was the first results from the banking sector, which came out well above analysts’ expectations,” Vincent Manuel, director of investments at Indosuez Wealth Management, commented to AFP.

Three major banks in the United States have indeed published quarterly profits boosted by the reduction of reserves built up at the start of the pandemic and by the activities of investment banking.

“In Europe, equities were also supported by a sharp decline in interest rates” on the bond market, continues the Indosuez analyst.

France’s 10-year borrowing rate stood at 0.15%, against 0.21% the day before, and that of Germany, a European benchmark, at -0.18%, also losing six basis points.

As a result, tech, industry and luxury stocks rose to the top of the CAC 40.

Focused on these two elements, investors ignored the new macroeconomic publications of the day.

Record increases in producer prices were recorded in the United States (+ 8.6%) and China (+ 10.7%) in September compared to 2020. In particular, the rise in oil prices and other raw materials.

However, the trend in wholesale prices in the United States over one month turned out to be weaker than expected at + 0.4% compared to August, against projections of + 0.6%.





Good news on the American employment front: weekly jobless claims in the United States continued to decline in early October and fell below the symbolic level of 300,000, almost regaining their pre-pandemic level.

The minutes of the last meeting of the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary committee, published on Wednesday evening, also confirmed the willingness of Fed officials to start reducing support for the economy, between mid-November. and mid-December.

Banks in the green

The banking sector benefited from the good publications of American companies, despite the sharp drop in bond interest rates, a phenomenon which is eating into bank revenues.

Societe Generale took 1.20% to 28.29 euros, BNP Paribas 0.48% to 56.63 euros and Crédit Agricole 0.30% to 12.59 euros.

A good ad for Publicis

Publicis, ended up 2.74% to 58.48 euros. It exceeded its pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter, driven by its growth in all regions of the world and its technological activities, and again revised its outlook for 2021 upwards on Thursday.

Vilmorin pushes

Vilmorin climbed 7.10% to 57.30 euros. The seed company saw its net profit jump by more than 39% during its staggered 2020/2021 fiscal year, which it called “excellent level”. It aims to increase its activity by “at least 4%” next year.

Travelers of the World go up the slope

The tailor-made travel specialist Voyageurs du Monde (+ 2.46% to 91.60 euros) suffered a net loss of 5.3 million euros in the first half of its postponed fiscal year to 2021, nevertheless reduced compared to the same period in 2020. The group anticipates a result “close to balance” in 2021.